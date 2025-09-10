Cornwell Quality Tools Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Cornwell Quality Tools. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site

On December 20, 2024, Cornwell Quality Tools (“Cornwell”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer system, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Cornwell determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files on or around December 12, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and/or acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 103,782 individuals. The cybercriminal gang Cactus took credit for the Cornwell data breach on the Cactus dark website in February, claiming to have stolen 4.6 terabytes of Cornwell's data.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:



Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information Medical information

As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

