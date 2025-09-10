Cornwell Quality Tools Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims
On December 20, 2024, Cornwell Quality Tools (“Cornwell”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer system, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Cornwell determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files on or around December 12, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and/or acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 103,782 individuals. The cybercriminal gang Cactus took credit for the Cornwell data breach on the Cactus dark website in February, claiming to have stolen 4.6 terabytes of Cornwell's data.
The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:
- Names Social Security numbers Financial account information Medical information
If you received notice of the Cornwell data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE . Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the Cornwell Quality Tools data breach.
As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.
To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE
Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.
