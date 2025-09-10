Southern Steer Butcher Opening This Weekend In Atlantic Beach, Florida

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new butcher shop is coming to the beaches!Known for their hand-cut steaks, marinated steak and chicken, handmade sausage, gourmet burgers, and homemade sides, Southern Steer Butcher is opening this week at 645 Atlantic Boulevard in Atlantic Beach.As culinary enthusiasts, co-owners Jordan Hooten and JB Seiner were attracted to the idea of fulfilling a need for premium, high quality steaks to the local community.“I love bringing things to life that I'm truly passionate about. Good quality, well-sourced meat has been something that has meant a lot to me for a very long time, and I'm stoked to bring Southern Steer Butcher shop to our beaches,” said Jordan.JB & Katie Seiner, who both have a passion for quality food and community, said,“We're extremely excited to bring a new level of personalized service and sustainably sourced meats to the area, while also reintroducing the classic feel of a neighborhood butcher shop.”Greg Snyder, the founder of the Southern Steer Butcher, couldn't be more excited for JB and Jordan.“They embody everything that makes Southern Steer great. They're passionate about their local community and embrace the spirit of hospitality – two of the core ingredients that make Southern Steer Butcher unique in today's shopping environment.”Southern Steer Butcher Atlantic Beach will hold its Grand Opening this weekend on Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14, with special offers and opportunities to try some of the products that made Southern Steer famous. For more information on the store, hours of operation, and the Grand Opening event, visit .****About Southern Steer ButcherFounded in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher is a premium neighborhood butcher dedicated to blending traditional, consultative butcher services with a convenient and modern shopping experience for today's consumers. Not only does Southern Steer provide quality cuts of meat, but stores also offer appetizers, sides, beverages, and snacks to provide complete meal solutions for families, culinary artists, and grill-masters alike. With a focus on superior guest service and a dedication to philanthropic endeavors through their Project 52 program, Southern Steer is committed to the betterment of the communities in which they operate. Partnering exclusively with franchisees, Southern Steer Butcher currently operates eight stores in Florida, Texas, and Georgia with plans to open new locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Nevada soon. For more information, visit . For franchise opportunities, visit .

Amy Busch

Southern Steer Franchising International

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.