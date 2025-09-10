PGTI NEXGEN: Umed Kumar Builds Three-Shot Lead In Round Two
Sanjeev Kumar of Lucknow, playing at his home course, carded an even-par 70 to be placed second at two-under 138.
The Lucknow Golf Club is a par-70 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round. On a number of holes, there are different tees used and there are different hole locations for the front-nine and back-nine.
The cut fell at 10-over 150. Thirty-seven professionals made the cut.
Umed Kumar (67-68), the overnight leader by one shot, extended his lead on Wednesday despite a slow start. The 24-year-old Umed, a winner on the PGTI NEXGEN this season, dropped a double-bogey after a couple of inaccurate shots on the par-5 third hole.
Thereafter, Umed made a brave comeback with some brilliant putting as he sank a couple of eight-footers and a 10-footer to pick up three birdies between the sixth and 11th holes. A great drive on the 16th secured Umed another birdie. He finally ended the day with a terrific par save on the 18th where he recovered well after finding the trees with his tee shot.
Umed, currently placed eighth in the PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit, said,“My putting was the highlight of my round today. It helped me pull back things after I had an early setback with that double-bogey. I just changed my putter ahead of this event and that move seems to be working wonders for me as I have putted well in both rounds so far.
“I gave myself a target of three-under for each round at this event. So, I'll look at achieving a three-under in the final round too. If I can continue my good form with the tee shots and putting, I believe I should have a good chance of winning.”
Local lad Sanjeev Kumar (68-70) continued in second position for the second straight day produced after he posted a 70 that featured three birdies and three bogeys. Teenager Abhimanyu Dhara of Panchkula closed the day in third place at a total of even-par 140.
