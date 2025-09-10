Custody Service Industry To Grow By Over $20 Billion Through 2025-2029: Jpmorgan Chase, HSBC, And Citigroup Lead The Global Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$48.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$69.31 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Custody Service market report include:
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. HSBC Holdings plc Citigroup Inc. Wells Fargo & Company BNP Paribas UBS AG State Bank of India Groupe Caisse d'Epargne Deutsche Bank AG HDFC Bank Ltd. ICICI Bank Ltd. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation DBS Bank Ltd. Commerzbank AG State Street Bank and Trust Company Northern Trust Corporation Hang Seng Bank Limited Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Standard Chartered plc Yes Bank Ltd. Societe Generale Securities Services GmbH Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd. Julius Baer Group AG Brown Shipley & Co. Limited RBC Investor & Treasury Services Edelweiss Custodial Services Ltd. Orbis Financial Corporation Ltd. Axis Bank Ltd. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
Custody Service Market
