New Report Reveals What Drives Homeowners To Invest In Retrofits
Lake City, Colo., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As homeowners look to improve comfort, resilience, and energy efficiency, many are unsure which upgrades offer the best long-term value. A new ebook from Green Builder Media,“Home Retrofits That Pay Their Way,” aims to change that-offering remodeling professionals, builders, architects, and homeowners strategic insights into cost-effective upgrades that deliver lasting returns.
According to a recent survey conducted by Green Builder Media's COGNITION Smart Data platform, 72% of homeowners are motivated by long-term cost savings when planning retrofits. Additional drivers include improved health and well-being (67%), tax incentives and rebates (63%), and increased home value and resale potential (56%).
“Today's homeowners aren't just looking for lifestyle upgrades,” says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media.“They want meaningful improvements that enhance comfort, cut utility bills, and safeguard their homes from climate-related risks-all while adding long-term value.”
The “Home Retrofits That Pay Their Way” ebook breaks down the home improvement projects that best meet those goals, with expert guidance on:
- Upgrading HVAC systems with heat pump technology. Installing solar panels and storage for energy security. Optimizing smart home systems for energy savings and convenience. Choosing high-performance windows and doors for maximum ROI. Improving attic insulation and water management. Enhancing outdoor spaces for lifestyle and property value.
With accessible language, practical tips, and consumer insights, the eBook is an essential tool for professionals who want to help their clients make informed, future-focused home improvement decisions.
