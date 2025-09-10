Nutanix Named A Leader In 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure . The recognition marks Nutanix's third time in this Magic Quadrant, and its second time as a Leader.

Lee Caswell, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing at Nutanix said,“We feel our positioning on both vision and execution in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure is a direct reflection of our relentless focus on innovation and customer success.”

The Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution enables organizations to run applications and manage data anywhere, including through an expanded public cloud presence supporting Amazon Web Services (AWS) , Microsoft Azure , and, most recently, the public preview of Google Cloud . It also supports external storage and Kubernetes®, and enables customers to deploy AI.

Organizations worldwide, including across the financial services, healthcare, public, manufacturing, and retail sectors, are using NCP.

California-based First Foundation Bank is a NCP customer and uses the platform to enable a hybrid environment for disaster recovery of its virtual desktop infrastructure. Adrian S. Darmawan, EVP and CTO at the bank said,“The most valued feature of NCP is its scalability. If there is a disaster, more machines can be spun up quickly.

“With NCP, our capex is also lower since it is elastic, and we can turn on our disaster recovery solution during tests or when it is actually needed. We also benefit from license portability because no matter where our machines or servers are located, we are able to license the compute and storage.”

More information about NCP can be seen here . Read Nutanix's blog here .

Source: Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure, Julia Palmer, Jeffrey Hewitt, Dennis Smith, Tony Harvey, Elaine Zhang, 8 September 2025.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a secure, unified platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 29,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at or follow us on social media.

© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Kubernetes is a registered trademark of The Linux Foundation in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. Customer statements on results, benefits, savings or other outcomes depend on a variety of factors including their use case, individual requirements, and operating environments, and should not be construed to be a promise or obligation to deliver specific outcomes or as guarantees of future performance.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Marty Filipowski ...