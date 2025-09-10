Noldor Powers Spotlight Entertainment Insurance's First Ground-Up MGA Program Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership delivers faster market entry, seamless compliance and end-to-end data integration

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noldor , the company transforming program data into a valuable asset that drives the insurance marketplace, today announced a partnership with Spotlight Entertainment Insurance (Spotlight Entertainment) , an insurance program specializing in providing solutions to the entertainment industry.

Spotlight Entertainment is part of Totalis Program Underwriters (Totalis) , a single, powerful underwriting platform with the expertise of the nation's leading specialty programs. The Noldor/Spotlight Entertainment partnership was developed in collaboration with a leading national insurance company.

In connection with this partnership, Spotlight Entertainment required the integration of multiple data sources, proprietary coding processes and strict regulatory reporting. Noldor played a critical role in unifying and automating these processes, reducing manual work and enabling Spotlight to meet insurance company-specific requirements with speed and accuracy.

“This program is a perfect example of why we built Noldor - to tackle the hard, complex data challenges that slow down great ideas,” said Scott Quian , CEO of Noldor.“Working alongside Spotlight Entertainment transformed a highly complicated process into a streamlined, scalable operation that gets them to market faster while meeting every compliance requirement.”

Noldor's adaptability proved especially valuable in bridging the gap between Spotlight Entertainment's rating platform, the insurer's proprietary systems and regulatory reporting. Over several months, Noldor collaborated with Spotlight Entertainment to customize workflows, apply logic to disparate data sets and create a repeatable reporting process to ensure insurers receive data in the format they need.

“Launching a new MGA program entails a high level of complexity,” said Alex Baiseri , vice president of Spotlight Entertainment.“With agility, collaboration and solutions-driven mindset, the Noldor team partnered with us to solve problems creatively and ensure the program was a success. Their ability to turn a complex process into something manageable has been instrumental in getting us to market.”

About Noldor

Noldor is more than a data platform-it's the infrastructure powering the future of insurance program business. Built to transform fragmented, inconsistent insurance data into a strategic asset, Noldor bridges the gap between MGAs, carriers, reinsurers, and brokers by offering real-time insights, seamless system integrations, and automated workflows that scale with your business. For more information, please contact us at ... .

About Totalis Program Underwriters (Totalis)

Totalis Program Underwriters is a scaled and integrated platform providing specialty expertise and solutions for challenging and underserved areas of the market. With a growing collection of highly regarded specialty programs in multiple industries, Totalis is delivering innovative solutions for today's most complex risks. Totalis programs are built to deliver superior customer service, disciplined underwriting expertise, and long-term profitability and sustainability for their valued distribution and carrier partners and insureds. Visit totalisprograms to learn more.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

...

859-803-6597