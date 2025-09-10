Mxhero Box 2025 Solution Partner Of The Year

Box Solution Partner of the Year 2025

- Jamie Young Perlman, VP, Global GTM Partnerships at FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, mxHERO announced that it has been named the recipient of the Box 2025 Solution Partner of the Year Award. This prestigious recognition highlights mxHERO's exceptional contributions, customer impact, and commitment to excellence within the Box partner ecosystem. The award was announced at the 2025 Box Partner Summit on September 10th, 2025 in the lead up to the annual BoxWorks event in San Francisco, CA held on September 11th-12th, 2025.The Solution Partner of the Year Award is presented annually to a Box partner that demonstrates significant innovation and value creation for customers leveraging Box's Intelligent Content Management platform. mxHERO's Mail2Cloud Intelligent Email Management (IEM) platform as become a cornerstone integration for Box customers across industries and regions, enabling secure email content capture, compliance automation, and agentic AI readiness.“Partnerships are at the core of Box's AI strategy and mxHERO has proven to be a trusted partner in extending the power of Box to email. By routing and securing content from email into Box, they help our customers strengthen security, ensure compliance, and automate workflows at scale,” said Jamie Young Perlman, VP, Global GTM Partnerships at Box.“We're thrilled to recognize mxHERO with our 'Solution Partner of the Year Award' and celebrate the impact their team continues to deliver.”mxHERO's Mail2Cloud platform seamlessly integrates with Box to automate the intelligent capture of email and attachments, transforming unstructured email data into secure, searchable, and workflow-ready content. This empowers organizations in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond to reduce compliance risks, enhance security posture, and accelerate digital transformation with Box.Alexis Panagides, CEO of mxHERO, commented:“We are honored to receive this award from Box. Our mission has always been to make email and its metadata a first-class citizen of modern content platforms, and our partnership with Box allows us to deliver unmatched value to enterprises and public sector organizations worldwide. This recognition reflects our joint commitment to innovation, security, and AI-driven transformation in partnership with Aaron Levie and his team at Box.”About mxHEROmxHERO developed the Mail2Cloud Intelligent Email Management (IEM) platform, trusted globally by enterprises and public sector agencies. Mail2Cloud enhances customer investments in Box by securely capturing, enriching, and routing email-based content and metadata into the Box Intelligent Content Cloud. With features spanning email security, compliance, workflow integration, thematic contextually valuable email capture, digital hygiene, and Agentic AI enablement, mxHERO helps organizations unlock the full potential of their unstructured email data.Learn more at:

