HUD Secretary Scott Turner's 'Innovative Housing Showcase' Highlights New Home Kit Company: Presidential Cottage Homes

HUD Secretary Scott Turner's“Innovative Housing Showcase” Highlights A“Back-To-The-Future” New Home Kit Company: Presidential Cottage Homes of Plains, Georgia

- Wayne Johnson, Founder - Presidential Cottage Homes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the early 1900's, 75,000 home kits were produced and sold throughout America by Sears, Roebuck and Company. The vast majority of these homes are still being pridefully lived in today. A new company, Presidential Cottage Homes of Plains, Georgia has entered the market with an updated approach for executing on the“Home Assembly Kit TM” model with a focus on generational quality, just like the original Sears homes.

The innovation in home and community building being offered by Presidential Cottage Homes centers around being able to deliver all of the components for an entire“stick-built” house, anywhere in the world. Once delivered, a Home Assembly Kit TM can be assembled by a team of four people, without special equipment and assembled on any site, and can be move-in ready in less than four weeks. The resulting home is super high quality and very architecturally attractive. These homes can be solo freestanding on a small lot, used as an Accessory Dwelling Unit, or can be clustered for creation of an entire community.

Sizes of homes range from a 2bedroom/1bath at 756 square feet to a 3bedroom/3bath at 1,600 square feet. Prices with delivery anywhere in the United States range from $142,000 to $189,000.

According to Wayne Johnson, founder of Presidential Cottage Homes,“We have set about to offer attainable high-quality housing that will be lived in for generations. By removing the friction points in home building, mostly around logistics, material and component selection and procurement, and by providing all pieces and parts pre-cut, we make it easy for people to assemble their own home. Likewise, we make it possible for the members of faith-based organizations to construct one or many homes on land which they already own. Supporting faith-based housing initiatives is an area we are very excited about, as we view faith-based housing as having the opportunity to, in very short order, to create tens of thousands of housing units throughout the country. We stand ready and capable of supporting this undertaking”

More information can be accessed by going to:

PresidentialCottageHomes

Wayne Johnson

Presidential Cottage Homes

+1 404-316-1365

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.