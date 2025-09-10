Sage Professional Services And Brand Iron Launch Joint Venture To Deliver First End-To-End Revenue Service For Smbs

Mitchell Chi, Founder and CEO of Sales Professional Services

Michael Doyle, CRO, Co-Founder & f/CMO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sage Professional Services (SPS ), a 30-year leader in SMB value-added enterprise software sales, and Brand Iron , a 25-year trusted provider of branding and marketing services, today announced a joint venture designed to transform how small businesses generate revenue.The new venture combines SPS's proven 100% commission-based sales professionals with Brand Iron's prescriptive marketing approach. Together, the companies will deliver a consistent flow of partially qualified leads, higher win rates, and a variable investment model that eliminates costly fixed sales and marketing expenses.The relationship between SPS and Brand Iron has deep roots. This joint venture began in 1984 with SPS's predecessor, Microsage, which won Sub-Contractor of the Year in 1987 from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Small Business of the Year in 1990 from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Value Added Reseller of the Year in 1990 from Apple Computer, and Partner of the Year from the MicroAge Computer Centers. During that time, Brand Iron served as Microsage's advertising agency and managed its Market Development Funds (MDF) programs in-house, laying the foundation for a decades-long collaboration.“Our joint venture with Brand Iron positions Sales Professional Services to meet the growing demand for eliminating expensive fixed sales costs and pivoting to a gain-share model,” said Mitchell Chi, Founder and CEO of Sales Professional Services.“This partnership reflects a major shift in how ERP software and services are sold. By combining Brand Iron's marketing excellence with our 100% commission-based revenue share model, customers gain a proven team while avoiding runaway marketing costs.”The partnership will focus initially on SMB value-added software resellers, with expansion into additional markets planned.“Together, Brand Iron and SPS will eliminate the natural conflict that often arises when Sales and Marketing aren't closely aligned,” said Michael Doyle, Founder and CEO of Brand Iron.“This collaboration ensures consistent revenue growth while relieving business owners from the burden of managing and adapting to ever-changing industry trends.”About Sage Professional Services (SPS)Founded in 1995, with roots dating back to 1984 through predecessor Microsage, SPS has generated more than $1.2 billion in total contract value for its clients. Sales efforts are managed and staffed by seasoned enterprise sales professionals from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, HP, Apple, and other leading technology providers, all on a 100% commission basis. SPS enables clients to eliminate fixed sales costs and daily management, turning revenue generation into a variable, gain-share proposition. Learn more at .About Brand IronBrand Iron is a Denver-based brand performance firm specializing in helping venture capital and private equity firms, technology consultancies, and value-added resellers define and achieve their business goals through integrated branding and marketing services. Over the past 25 years, Brand Iron has raised capital for more than 200 businesses and branded or rebranded over 500 companies, helping entrepreneurs and organizations of all sizes achieve their desired outcomes. Learn more at .

Michael Doyle

Sage Professional Services

+1 303-534-1901

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.