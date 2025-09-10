Sally Campbell Recognized By Influential Women 2025
Dr. Campbell earned her Ph.D. in Atmospheric and Nuclear Chemistry from the University of Maryland and an M.A. in Management and Organizational Development from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. Prior to founding her consulting firm, she served as Technical Director for Atmospheric Services at Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin), where she led air quality research and managed teams delivering strategic environmental consulting for government and industry clients.
A Qualified Environmental Professional (QEP), Dr. Campbell is an active member of professional organizations, including the Air & Waste Management Association (AWMA) and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). She has served in leadership roles such as Vice Chair of the AWMA Ethics Committee and has consistently demonstrated a lifelong commitment to improving organizations and advancing environmental science. Her volunteer work supporting social service agencies further reflects her dedication to integrity and community impact.
Dr. Campbell attributes her success to consistent hard work and deep dedication to her field, which have guided her throughout her career. She credits one of the best pieces of advice she received:“Stay focused and work hard to achieve your goals-because when you commit fully, not only can you build a meaningful career, but you might also meet lifelong partners along the way,” a sentiment reflected in her 30-year marriage.
Her guidance to young women entering the industry is simple yet powerful: You can do it-your work in improving air quality truly makes a meaningful difference for the environment and the future. While retired, Dr. Campbell emphasizes staying informed amid the constant advancements and regulatory changes in society, as well as environmental science. Lifelong learning and remaining up-to-date with scientific publications continue to be central values in her professional and personal life.
Through her decades of leadership, mentorship, and commitment to environmental excellence, Dr. Sally Campbell exemplifies the impact of dedication, expertise, and integrity, leaving a lasting legacy in both her industry and community.
