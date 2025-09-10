Zapp Appoints New Product Development Lead To Drive Next-Gen EV Innovation

Tom Briscoe, Product Development Lead, Zapp

Product Development Lead Tom Briscoe to spearhead the design and delivery of new electric two-wheel vehicles, building on the success of the award-winning i300.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited has announced the appointment of Tom Briscoe as Product Development Lead. Tom will drive the design and development of new products to expand Zapp's portfolio and accelerate its mission to redefine zero-emission urban mobility.

Tom joins Zapp with a proven track record in electric mobility and consumer engineering. Prior to this role, he served as Head of Product at Pure Electric and held senior engineering positions at Dyson, gaining deep expertise in product innovation, performance, and user-centric design.

“Tom brings extensive experience in design and development to define and deliver Zapp's future product strategy,” said David McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer.“His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our product offering and continue to push boundaries in the two-wheel EV category.”

Zapp's i300 has garnered global recognition for its bold design, high-performance engineering and commitment to sustainability. With Tom at the helm of product development, the company is poised to introduce a new generation of electric vehicles that combine style, substance, and environmental responsibility.

Commenting on his appointment, Tom Briscoe said: "Joining Zapp at this pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of two-wheel electric mobility. Zapp stands at the intersection of sustainable transport, cutting-edge design, and British engineering excellence; all of which are values I've long championed. I'm looking forward to driving product innovation that not only expands our portfolio but reinforces Zapp's position as a global leader in the EV category.”

