Kimberly Clark Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kimberly Clark, founder of Couture Horses, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how innovation, kindness, and fearless leadership have shaped her journey.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Clark explores the importance of leading with compassion and breaks down how building a brand that reflects your values can drive lasting change.“...Kindness can be a powerful business advantage,” said Clark.Kimberly's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

