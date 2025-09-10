Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Star Kitchen & Home Educates Consumers on Identifying Authentic True Blues Gloves Amid Marketplace Confusion

I've used the same pair of True Blues gloves for 12 years to dye my hair. Their durability is unmatched. Our goal is to help people identify the real thing and avoid confusion.” - Sunshine Chapman, owner of Star Kitchen & HomeOCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Star Kitchen & Home is issuing a consumer alert following reports that lookalike products are being sold online under the same UPC and SKU numbers as the original True Blues® dishwashing gloves. While these products may appear similar, they do not meet the durability, softness, or quality standards of the authentic True Blues gloves customers know and trust.

“We've heard from loyal customers who unknowingly purchased these lookalikes expecting True Blues, only to receive gloves with different tags and noticeable differences in performance,” said Sunshine Chapman, President of Star Kitchen & Home.

Customer Experience Highlights the Issue

Longtime user Anne McCloud shared her experience:“When I ordered gloves advertised as True Blues, I received a pair with different labeling. They were stiffer, and the color bled onto my white countertops.”

The True Blues Standard
Authentic True Blues gloves are:
- Soft and flexible
- Durable enough to last for years
- Colorfast and latex-free
- Packaged with their distinctive 1950s-style cartoon tags

Sunshine Chapman adds:“I've used the same pair of True Blues gloves for 12 years to dye my hair. Their durability is unmatched. Our goal is to help people identify the real thing and avoid confusion.”

How to Ensure You're Buying the Real True Blues
To avoid purchasing incorrect or misleading products, customers should:
- Look for the retro-style packaging
- Confirm the seller is reputable

Purchase from trusted retailers including:
- Amazon (from verified sellers)
- Retailers nationwide

The official website:

Commitment to Consumer Trust
Star Kitchen & Home is actively working with retail partners to address product mislistings and is committed to upholding the integrity of the True Blues® brand.

For more information or to report a product discrepancy, please contact ... or visit the official website.

