Vantage Drilling International Ltd. - Redemption Of $65,145,000 Senior Secured First Lien Notes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "") announces the full redemption of the $65,145,000 principal amount outstanding from the Company's 9.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes set to mature in 2028 at par, together with accrued and unpaid interest. The redemption was funded with proceeds from the previously announced sale of the Tungsten Explorer.

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website,

