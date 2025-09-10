Financial Independence Group Commits To Multi-Year Partnership With Finserv Foundation To Advance Nextgen Talent In Financial Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinServ Foundation today announced a multi-year partnership withto expand its efforts in developing the next generation of financial advisors and professionals. The collaboration underscores FIG's ongoing commitment to building a stronger, more sustainable financial services industry by supporting internship programs, talent development initiatives, and providing access for more young professionals to industry conferences and FIG's advisory firm clients.

Through this partnership, FIG will strengthen its role in cultivating the future of the profession by funding and expanding FinServ Foundation's flagship Fellowship Program. Since its inception, the Fellowship Program has supported more than 800 students across over 40 colleges and universities. The program provides two years of monthly coaching, mentorship from leading professionals, and access to a thriving community. Fellows gain not only technical and professional skills but also the networks and confidence needed to succeed in financial services.

“If we want our industry to thrive, we have to invest in the next generation of advisors today,” said Jamie Hopkins, President of FinServ Foundation.“FIG is living its values by not just talking about supporting talent, but taking real action to make it happen. This partnership is about more than funding-it's about growing the industry the right way, with mentorship, education, and opportunity at its core.”

Together, FinServ Foundation and FIG will create new opportunities for students and young professionals to connect with advisory firms, develop essential skills, and see a pathway to long-term success in the profession.

“Homegrown talent is the backbone of our industry,” said Jim Cooper, co-CEO at FIG.“Supporting initiatives like the FinServ Fellowship ensures that we're not only filling the pipeline with bright, diverse, and passionate individuals, but also strengthening the industry as a whole. This partnership is a reflection of our commitment to our clients, our communities, and the future of financial services and reinforces our growing internship programs and growth initiatives at FIG.”

About Financial Independence Group, LLC

FIG is a financial services company and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, FIG's fixed insurance solutions help independent, licensed financial professionals guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the U.S. access more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients. For more information, visit FIGMarketing .

About FinServ Foundation

FinServ Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating the next generation of financial services leaders. Through mentorship, coaching, education, and community, the Foundation empowers students and young professionals to build sustainable and successful careers in the industry.





CONTACT: For FinServ Foundation Lisa Aldape, VOCATUS ...