Wayvia Appoints Theresa Pham As Head Of Product To Accelerate AI-Native Commerce Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The omnicommerce enablement company strengthens its executive team with the appointment of a veteran product leader to spearhead the company's next chapter of innovation

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayvia , the omnicommerce enablement leader formerly known as PriceSpider, today announced the appointment of Theresa Pham as Head of Product. Pham joins at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates its MCP-powered strategy, equipping brands with real-time commerce intelligence, smarter decision-making and greater control across the path to purchase. In her role, Pham will oversee the rollout of a new wave of AI-driven products that will broaden the company's portfolio and power its next phase of innovation.

Pham brings more than 15 years of leadership in B2B SaaS and eCommerce, with deep experience building and scaling products that drive growth and operational impact. She has held senior roles at Amazon, Olo and Loadsmart, where she helped define product vision, lead cross-functional teams and guide digital transformation across the commerce stack. Her product strategy work also earned her recognition as a Top Woman in Restaurant Technology by Hospitality Technology.

“Our mission is to give brands clarity in a complex marketplace,” said Anthony Ferry, CEO of Wayvia.“Theresa knows what it takes to build products that deliver on that promise. We have an ambitious product roadmap designed to help brands future-proof their business, drive more conversions and win in a competitive landscape, and Theresa brings the experience to execute it.”

The appointment follows a period of strong momentum for Wayvia, including the rollout of MCP-powered innovations that connect commerce data and unlock real-time intelligence. The Wayvia MCP is the first enterprise-grade solution to give AI agents direct, secure access to commerce data through a native implementation of the Model Context Protocol.

“What drew me to Wayvia is how closely its mission aligns with the work I've been doing for the past 15 years: helping brands connect with consumers in meaningful, measurable ways,” said Pham.“We're at a critical point in digital transformation, where AI is opening new doors, but the fundamentals of product leadership still apply. It's not about chasing the newest technology. It's about solving the right problems, improving productivity and creating value that lasts. That's the opportunity in front of us, and I'm excited to help shape what comes next.”

Wayvia equips more than 2,000 brands around the globe with the intelligence and tools to compete in a rapidly shifting commerce landscape. Backed by the world's largest network of retailer and media partnerships, Wayvia offers brands the retail intelligence to power analytics, optimize shopping journeys and enable AI solutions.

Wayvia is the global leader in omnicommerce data and brand enablement. By connecting shopper and retail intelligence across every channel, brands gain deeper insight into consumer behavior and unlock new opportunities to improve the path to purchase, whether through offsite media, onsite experiences or agentic commerce. Backed by the world's largest network of retailer and media partnerships, Wayvia offers brands the retail intelligence to power analytics, optimize shopping journeys and enable AI solutions. For more information, please visit to learn more.

