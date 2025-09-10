Visit Philadelphia Launches Official National Campaign To Welcome Visitors For America's 250Th Anniversary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A national advertising buy, customizable 2026 mark and 250-organization social media takeover are part of a $9 million effort including significant investment from the City of Philadelphia for America's semiquincentennial.

Philadelphia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHILADELPHIA, September 10, 2025 – Visit Philadelphia has launched a $9 million campaign to attract visitors nationwide while rallying residents around America's semiquincentennial, emphasizing year-long celebrations throughout 2026. The comprehensive marketing effort includes $4 million in funding support from the City of Philadelphia and features a customizable digital mark, national advertising campaign and participation from more than 250 local organizations.

The official Sept. 9 launch date is a nod to when the Second Continental Congress adopted the name "United States of America" in 1776, making it a fitting day to start the countdown to July 4, 2026, which is less than 10 months away.

“Whether it's your first visit to Philadelphia or your fiftieth, 2026 is the year to experience our city,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia.“We're inviting the nation to join us for 52 weeks of celebrations, from new exhibitions and neighborhood festivals to major sporting events, while reminding our residents that this milestone is theirs to celebrate too. There's no better place to mark the nation's 250th than right here in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy.”

The Advertising Campaign

The campaign debuted with "Anything But Silent ," a 60-second, high-energy commercial that delivers this dual message: for 250 years, Philadelphia has been loud, proud and unafraid to lead, and both residents and visitors can experience that spirit firsthand in 2026.

Created by Allen & Gerritsen (A&G), the spot features Philadelphia locations and residents, emphasizing that democracy in Philadelphia is an active, ongoing pursuit rather than a historical artifact. It serves as an electrifying invitation to viewers to come experience the nation's semiquincentennial right where it all began.“Anything But Silent" debuts on YouTube, Meta and streaming platforms in the Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and New York City markets, where supporting ads highlighting Philadelphia's year-long 2026 marketing will run in tandem.

Later this year, Visit Philadelphia's 2026 marketing campaign will expand to Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Miami with a multi-faceted media mix that includes high-profile print placements, digital and traditional out-of-home advertising, broadcast television, streaming video platforms, programmatic display advertising, and social media campaigns across Meta platforms.

All of these ads position Philadelphia as the essential destination for America's 250th anniversary, emphasizing the year-long celebrations and encouraging travelers to plan their visit to the birthplace of American democracy in 2026.

The 2026 mark's development and its accompanying ad buy are funded by a $4 million allocation from the City of Philadelphia for 2026 marketing efforts that was approved by Philadelphia City Council in March. The investment, supported by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, positions Philadelphia to capture global attention during the semiquincentennial.

"The City of Philadelphia is excited to support this effort to welcome visitors for an unforgettable 2026," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "When the world turns its attention to the birthplace of America, they'll see a city that honors its revolutionary past while actively building a more inclusive future. Every business and organization displaying this mark becomes part of telling that story."

The 2026 marketing builds on Visit Philadelphia's award-winning "Come for Philadelphia. Stay for Philly" campaign with messaging tailored to both residents and visitors. For residents, the campaign serves as a reminder of why this milestone matters to Philadelphia and presents 2026 as an opportunity to experience their hometown in a whole new way. For visitors, it re-establishes Philadelphia as America's most historically significant city, where innovation and creativity continue to impact daily life.

For more information and a full schedule of 2026 events, please visit philly2026 .

The 2026 Mark Badge Builder and Social Media Takeover

Inspired by William Penn's original 1682 grid design for Philadelphia, A&G designed the 2026 mark with input from Visit Philadelphia's 77-member 2026 Marketing Committee. This modern interpretation of Penn's revolutionary urban planning allows participants to showcase their individuality while maintaining strong visual unity.

The mark comes to life through an interactive Badge Builder on Visit Philadelphia's website, where businesses and residents can create customized versions by selecting from more than 250 icons - neighborhoods, sports teams, local symbols like soft pretzels and cheesesteaks, and Philadelphia-inspired colors. Once created, these one-of-a-kind badges can be shared directly to social media platforms or printed as window decals - free for the first 1,000 participants.

Beyond personalization, the Badge Builder serves a strategic purpose: connecting people to 2026 as a monumental moment for Philadelphia. By creating their own version, residents and businesses begin to see themselves as part of this historic milestone, transforming the semiquincentennial from an abstract anniversary into something personal and worthy of their participation.

"While other cities talk about their revolutionary history, Philadelphia has something no other city can claim: we are where America began," said Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer at Visit Philadelphia. "In a sea of generic 250th anniversary logos, our 2026 mark and Badge Builder stand apart by turning every resident and business into a unique storyteller for their city. We're showing people that 2026 isn't just about observing history, it's about experiencing a city that's still making it."

More than 250 local businesses, cultural institutions and community organizations - including 2026 PGA Championship, the Barnes Foundations and the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation - participated in a coordinated social media launch at 10 a.m. on launch day, ensuring anyone following multiple Philadelphia organizations would see the mark repeatedly throughout their feeds. This synchronized posting plants the idea that 2026 and America's 250th is Philadelphia's moment to shine on the national stage.

The mark will be visible throughout 2026 on everything from billboards to neighborhood festival signage. Major organizations committed to prominently featuring it include the City of Philadelphia, African American Museum in Philadelphia, National Constitution Center and 2026 PGA Championship.

Photos of the 2026 mark are available here .

How to Participate

Residents and organizations interested in joining the movement can create their customized badges at .

Visit Philadelphia will provide usage guidelines for organizations wanting to maximize their participation in America's 250th celebration by using the 2026 mark or a customized badge.

Disclaimer: The mark evokes civic pride and establishes a singular, unified identity. The official 2026 mark or customized badge cannot be used for financial gain or in retail merchandising of any kind.

