HVIP Is Back: Here's What California Fleets Need To Know (And Why It Matters Now)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Xos, Inc. explains how it helps California fleets navigate HVIP and maximize funding for electric trucks

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: XOS) - The Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) is officially back, and California fleets have a major opportunity to secure funding for electric trucks. Depending on fleet size, incentives range from $85,000 to $160,000 per Class 6 vehicle, with up to 20 vouchers available per fleet.

On September 9, 2025, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will reopen HVIP, making millions in funding available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Program Highlights



$85,000 per Class 6 truck for fleets with more than 20 vehicles

$160,000 per Class 6 truck for fleets with 20 or fewer vehicles

Fleets eligible for the $160,000 small fleet voucher are subject to an all-time cap on how many they can redeem. This cap applies only to vouchers requested after November 2024, any submitted before that date do not count against it.

Rolling cap of 20 unredeemed vouchers per fleet First come, first served, no reservations or waitlists



Why This Matters Now

HVIP is one of the most effective tools California fleets can use to cut the upfront cost of electrification. Combined with lower operating expenses over time, these vouchers can make the switch to electric not only possible, but financially compelling.

But urgency is critical: funds are limited, and CARB will assign vouchers in the order they're submitted.

Key Program Requirements

To keep your vouchers active and aligned with delivery schedules, fleets should be aware of:



90-day check-ins: Fleets must revisit delivery timelines every three months

Voucher renewals: Vouchers can be extended up to 540 days in total, giving time to coordinate charging infrastructure and deployments Usage monitoring: CARB requires that funded vehicles are actively deployed and providing value



How Xos Supports Your Fleet

We make HVIP simple and seamless so your team can focus on operations, not paperwork.



Eligibility in minutes: We'll confirm your fleet qualifies

End-to-end paperwork: We manage submissions and all CARB communications

Deadline management: We handle renewals and ensure vouchers don't lapse Proven track record: Xos has already secured $50M+ in incentives for fleets nationwide



Secure Your HVIP Funding Before It's Gone

HVIP funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so it's important to plan ahead and submit early. To initiate a voucher request, a signed Sales Order is required, make sure this step is completed early to avoid missing out.

Schedule a call with the Xos team today to lock in your share of HVIP and accelerate your path to electrification.

Xos Contacts

...

