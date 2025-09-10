Thoughtspot Redefines Analytics With Boundaryless, Agentic Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New innovations in ThoughtSpot Embedded and Spotter 3 break down barriers between structured and unstructured data, embedding intelligence into every app, workflow, and AI tool - empowering businesses to turn trusted insights into action, everywhere decisions are made

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced a major platform update built to break through the rigid boundaries of legacy BI tools-boundaries that have long constrained access, trust, and impact in analytics. As every company becomes a data company, the new platform enables teams to get work done, monetize their data, and build intelligent applications-all by embedding agentic intelligence into everyday apps and workflows businesses rely on. Powered by its most advanced AI agent yet, Spotter 3 , the platform unifies all company data, from structured data stored in databases to unstructured data in apps such as Slack, Salesforce, Jira, and more, delivering contextual insights instantly. With flexible embedding options via SDK, API, or MCP, ThoughtSpot Embedded enables teams to bring this intelligence into their apps and workflows, helping end users make smarter decisions wherever they work.

“The promise of data has always been to drive smarter decisions. Today's enterprise can no longer afford to be constrained by the rigid boundaries of legacy BI,” said Francois Lopitaux, SVP of Product Management at ThoughtSpot.“With these innovations across our platform, we're making business intelligence truly boundaryless-embedding agentic intelligence not just into an enterprise product, but across any workflows, applications, and entire data ecosystem. AI-powered analytics, done right, can unlock more business value in less time with fewer resources. This is the promise of analytics. It's intuitive, it's trusted, and it's everywhere.”

This transformation is powered by key innovations across the ThoughtSpot platform that pave the way for the autonomous enterprise. By removing the boundaries between structured and unstructured data, and between analytics and action, ThoughtSpot makes intelligence more accessible, actionable, and trustworthy than ever before.

Breaking the Boundaries between Internal and External Analytics

ThoughtSpot Embedded redefines how modern products deliver intelligence-moving beyond traditional embedded BI to deeply embedded, agentic experiences that work wherever people work. Through four core pillars, product leaders are empowered to deliver boundaryless analytics that are intelligent, feel native, drive workflows, and scale with confidence.



Embedded Intelligence : With AI Agents, AI-Augmented Liveboards, and precision embedding through the Visual Embed SDK and REST API, product teams can move beyond static embedded analytics to deliver intelligence that feels alive inside their applications. Users can ask questions in natural language, drill into explainable insights, and interact with context-aware answers-all without ever leaving the product experience.

Native Experiences : Through the Integrated Developer Playground, no-code Theme Builder, and new Mobile SDKs, teams can build, style, and deploy analytics that feel like part of their product from day one. Whether customizing the look and feel, or extending analytics seamlessly across web and native mobile apps, businesses can deliver branded, on-device intelligence that delights users while reducing time-to-market.

Seamless Workflows : With Custom Actions, Webhooks, and the ThoughtSpot's Agentic MCP Server , intelligence no longer stops at the insight-it drives outcomes. Teams can trigger actions in tools like Salesforce or Slack, orchestrate workflows across their ecosystem, and even extend Spotter's intelligence into AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Cursor. By weaving intelligence directly into day-to-day processes, organizations can move from passive reporting to active, agentic decision-making. Trusted and Open Ecosystem : All of this is grounded in ThoughtSpot's Agentic Semantic Layer , built-in governance, and cloud-agnostic architecture. Product teams gain the confidence that every embedded experience is governed, consistent, and explainable, while having the flexibility to work across any stack. By combining openness with trust, businesses can scale intelligence without sacrificing control.

Breaking the Boundaries Across All of Your Data

Spotter 3 is the latest evolution of ThoughtSpot's AI agent for analytics, and the smartest agent yet. To make confident, data-driven decisions at scale, business leaders need full business context on their insights, and a trusted research partner for end-to-end analysis and reporting. Spotter 3's latest capabilities bring contextual insights to life for everyone across the organization.



Blend structured and unstructured data: Spotter can now act as an MCP host, allowing users to go beyond traditional data sources to connect with unstructured apps like Slack and Salesforce, bringing collaboration insights, CRM summaries, and more into a single conversational experience.

New skills, smarter results: Spotter 3 combines new skills like code generation, forecasting, and multi-level research with more accurate and relevant answers, richer summaries, and better follow-up questions than ever before. Spotter is raising the ceiling on its intelligence, and delivering fast, thorough answers and in-depth reports. Reasons like an analyst : Spotter 3 validates assumptions, checks results, and delivers actionable, end-to-end analysis for confident decision-making, ensuring the data and decisions are made in the best interest of your business.



“Empowering our teams and customers with timely, actionable insights is critical to our mission,” said Aria Moshari, Director of Software Engineering, Verisk.“ThoughtSpot's latest innovations-especially advancements in Spotter and its easy embedding capabilities-are transforming how we deliver intelligence across our products. The seamless integration of structured data with AI-powered analysis, embedded directly into our workflows, unlocks an exciting future for analytics and accelerates time-to-market delivery for our customers.”

“ThoughtSpot's latest release addresses two critical challenges I'm hearing consistently from enterprise clients: the struggle to make embedded analytics feel truly native rather than bolted-on, and the growing pressure to deliver AI capabilities that go beyond basic chatbots,” said Donald Farmer, Principal, TreeHive Strategy.“ThoughtSpot Embedded tackles both issues head-on with a comprehensive SDK for integration, Theme Builder for customization and Spotter 3. I think Research Mode for Spotter, in particular, represents a meaningful evolution in analytical AI towards the multi-step reasoning that advanced users expect from the best AI implementations.”

These innovations underscore ThoughtSpot's mission to fundamentally change how organizations harness AI and analytics. By putting intuitive, agentic intelligence everywhere, ThoughtSpot is empowering business users, data leaders, product leaders, and developers alike to transform how decisions are made and executed at scale. This is more than business intelligence. It's boundaryless, agentic, intelligence-everywhere.

Boundaryless, Agentic Intelligence is rolling out starting today and over the coming months, setting the new standard for how enterprises and digital natives interact with and act on their data. Learn more about ThoughtSpot Embedded here.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster-leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. With Agentic AI combined with ThoughtSpot's intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently discover proactive insights from their business data creating real-time decisioning with impact. The platform's unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , ensures insights are connected and pervasive, enabling users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For organizations looking to drive value, ThoughtSpot Embedded provides a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like Coca-Cola, Toyota, Hilton Worldwide, Capital One and Matillion rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

