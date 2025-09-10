DCS Appoints Dennis Card Strategic Solutions Program Management Office Director
Dr. Card brings over 40 years' experience supporting military programs and extensive knowledge of systems engineering, test, and software development. He joined DCS as a Business Development Manager in 2012 after serving 21 years in the U.S. Army as a Chemical Officer and an Acquisition Corps Officer. He has more than 10 years managing acquisition programs. As a program manager, Dr. Card managed an air defense artillery high energy laser program, biological detection programs, a contractor logistical support program and gas mask production programs. He also served as the Chief Scientist for the Rapid Equipment Force, which reported directly to the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army.
“Dennis has been integral to strategic growth and program management initiatives at DCS for more than a decade. He brings a great breadth of experience and a strong network to continue positioning DCS for success,” stated Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO.“I can think of no one more ready or better equipped to lead the Strategic Solutions PMO.”
Dr. Card holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Missouri - Rolla as well as an M.S. and Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the Pennsylvania State University. He has authored and co-written nine professional papers and book chapters, a thesis and a dissertation. He has presented seven professional publications on physical chemistry and the military use of lasers. Additionally, Dennis is an active member of the AUSA Major General Harry Green Aberdeen Chapter and served as Program Director from May 2014 through May 2025.
