Women's Enterprise Organizations Of Canada Names Victoria Lennox CEO To Lead National Strategy For Women In Business

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when Canada is seeking new drivers of growth and competitiveness, the Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC) has appointed Victoria Lennox, MSM, as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead a bold national strategy to unlock the economic power of women in business.

Women already represent more than one-third of Canada's self-employed and are poised to steward an unprecedented $4 trillion in wealth over the next five years. Yet systemic barriers to capital, networks, and visibility mean their full potential remains under-leveraged. Closing this gap represents billions in untapped GDP, job creation, and tax revenues that Canada urgently needs to stay competitive in a volatile global economy.

“On behalf of the WEOC Board, we are thrilled to announce Victoria Lennox as our new CEO,” said Shauna Harper, Chair of the Board of WEOC and the CEO of WeBC. “Victoria is a dynamic and visionary leader-a true force to be reckoned with. As a long-time champion of women and non-binary entrepreneurs, she has consistently driven change and fostered economic growth through innovative partnerships across the private and public sectors, empowering everyone from solopreneurs to Canada's largest corporations.”

Victoria Lennox, MSM, is one of Canada's foremost champions of entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth. As co-founder of Startup Canada, she built the country's first national entrepreneurship movement, mobilizing government, business, and ecosystem partners to support more than 150,000 entrepreneurs and embed entrepreneurship into Canada's economic agenda. A recognized policy advisor, she has counselled federal departments including ISED, PSPC, ESDC, and the Treasury Board, represented Canada at APEC and G8 Summits, and led international trade missions. Her leadership has been honoured with the Meritorious Service Medal, the Queen's Award for Enterprise Promotion, and the APEC Women Icon Award.

“I am deeply grateful to join the Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada and to work alongside such an outstanding team and network of partners,” said Victoria Lennox, incoming CEO of WEOC . “I have long admired WEOC's incredible work in building capacity, championing entrepreneurs, and shaping Canada's women's enterprise ecosystem. To now join this organization as CEO is both an honour and a privilege. I accepted this role because I believe this is Canada's moment to unlock the full power of women in business. By removing the barriers that have too often held women back, we can unleash growth, create jobs, and strengthen communities. My vision is for Canada to become the leading nation in the world for women-led businesses: ambitious, values-driven, and delivering prosperity that benefits every Canadian.”

Lennox has also been a leading voice for women in business. She founded Oxford Women in Business at the University of Oxford and later launched national initiatives, including Startup Women, the Women Entrepreneurs Podcast, and the Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award. She has delivered national programs with partners such as Coca-Cola, hosted Women Entrepreneurs Day on the Hill, and led policy roundtables on women's enterprise, supplier diversity, and procurement.

With Victoria Lennox's appointment, WEOC is positioning Canada to become the world leader in women's enterprise. When women succeed, Canada prospers.

About the Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada

The Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC) is the national association representing a network of Women's Enterprise Centres and partners dedicated to advancing women in business. WEOC provides leadership, advocacy, capital, and capacity-building programs, including management of Canada's national women's loan fund, to ensure women-led businesses thrive and contribute to Canada's prosperity.





