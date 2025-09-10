Fetch Me Later Offers Complimentary Bath Service For Boarding Guests

Fetch Me Later in McKinney, TX, provides a complimentary bath service for all dog boarding guests as part of its premium care offerings.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dog owners seeking premium boarding services in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex now have access to an enhanced experience at Fetch Me Later , where complimentary checkout baths are provided for all boarding guests. This service addition reflects the growing demand among pet parents for comprehensive care solutions that ensure their dogs return home refreshed and well-groomed.

The complimentary bath service addresses a common concern among dog owners who board their pets during travel or extended absences.

"We understand that pet parents want their dogs to return home looking and feeling their best," said Ben Muehler, community relations representative for Fetch Me Later. "The complimentary bath service ensures every boarding guest receives a thorough cleaning before departure, giving families peace of mind that their pet will return home fresh and clean."

The basic bath service is provided by trained kennel staff and focuses on cleanliness and freshness, while professional grooming services are also available as a separate paid service for customers seeking more comprehensive grooming care.

The bath service is available to all boarding guests regardless of accommodation type, from the facility's luxury suites to standard indoor/outdoor runs. Fetch Me Later operates across three beautifully wooded acres in McKinney, offering various boarding options designed to accommodate different dog personalities and activity levels.

The complimentary bath service complements Fetch Me Later's existing boarding amenities, which include:

.Five daily trips to quarter-acre play yards for all guests

.Comfortable Kuranda cots and cozy blankets in each accommodation

.Fresh chilled water available continuously

.Medication administration as needed (excluding injectable medications)

.Small group play sessions with no more than six dogs per group

.Individual attention and enrichment activities

Customer feedback demonstrates the value pet parents place on comprehensive care services. Adriana G., whose Cane Corso boards at the facility, stated: "Having our Cane Corso, Blu, stay with you is always a pleasure-the excellent communication before, during, and after the stay is appreciated. The facility is kept well and clean. The attentive and professional staff make you a wonderful place of trust, and I know Blu is well taken care of. He comes home happy, clean, and calm."

Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including membership in the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) as a Bronze member for 2025 and recognition as a member of The Dog Guru's network in 2022. These credentials demonstrate the facility's commitment to industry best practices and continuing education.

The McGough family, including Shawn, Denise, Connor, and Tyler, owns and operates the family business. Denise, a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor, maintains daily oversight of facility operations. This hands-on approach distinguishes Fetch Me Later as one of the few family-owned pet resorts serving the North Texas region.

Nicole T., a regular customer, emphasized the staff's dedication: "Fetch Me Later is Amazing! Our dog has boarded here many times, and he loves it! The staff is incredible and takes such great care of our big fur baby. I wouldn't trust anyone else to care for our dog the way they do."

The facility offers multiple accommodation types to match individual dog preferences and requirements. Patio Suites feature 5-foot by 7-foot indoor spaces with 5-foot by 6-foot outdoor patios, designed for moderately active house dogs. Indoor Pool View Suites provide 5-foot by 11-foot spaces with full-length windows overlooking the facility's pool area, ideal for dogs preferring more privacy.

For dogs with higher activity levels, indoor/outdoor runs are available in standard (4-foot by 5-foot indoor, 4-foot by 15-foot outdoor) and giant (7-foot by 5-foot indoor, 7-foot by 15-foot outdoor) configurations. During holiday periods, Cozy Condos accommodate well-socialized dogs up to 25 pounds in private 2-foot by 3-foot spaces.

Karina O. highlighted the personalized attention guests receive: "Great place to take your fur-babies!! Everyday we were greeted at the door with so much joy. They remembered my baby's name since day one and tell me about his day. Thank you so much for taking such care of him!"

Beyond standard boarding amenities, Fetch Me Later provides optional enrichment activities including individual play sessions, additional outdoor time, pool access, and treat-based enrichments such as licky mats, Kongs, ice cream, and pupsicles. These services allow pet parents to customize their dog's stay based on individual preferences and needs.

The facility's three acres of play fields accommodate various activity levels and social preferences, with nature walks, fetch games, and cuddle time available based on each dog's personality. Pool access provides additional recreation options, particularly during warmer months.

Fetch Me Later serves dog owners throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, including McKinney, Prosper, Frisco, Plano, Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Fairview, and Melissa. The facility's location on Highway 380, three-quarters of a mile west of Custer Road, provides convenient access for families across Collin County and surrounding areas.

Since opening in 1998, the facility has continuously enhanced its services and accommodations to meet evolving customer needs. The addition of complimentary bath services represents the latest enhancement in Fetch Me Later's commitment to comprehensive pet care.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit -boarding, call +1 972-562-9910, or explore the latest updates on the company blog .

About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 3 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

Contact Details:

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071



.Fetch Me Later is a member of respected industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

.The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs at a time to ensure safety and personalized attention.

.High-resolution images of the facility, including the Patio Suites, Pool View Suites, and play areas, are available upon request.

.Fetch Me Later's expanded luxury boarding options come at a time when premium pet care services are seeing increased demand nationwide, as pet owners increasingly seek higher quality care options for their animals.

.The resort's emphasis on customized care reflects the growing trend of personalized pet services in the industry.

Ben Muehler

Fetch Me Later

+1 972-562-9910

