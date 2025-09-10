Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market To Reach $4.8 Trillion By 2030 Amid Rising Energy Demand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Modernizing pipelines with smart monitoring and hydrogen-ready design turns legacy risk into long-term resilience.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Operation (Transmission, Distribution) , by Equipment (Pipeline, Compression station, Metering Stations, Pipeline Operation Control Centers, Cathodic Protection Station, SCADA, Others), by Application (Onshore, Offshore) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2030" The global gas pipeline infrastructure market was valued at $3.9 trillion in 2023, and is projected to reach $4.8 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2030.The gas pipeline infrastructure market comprises the planning, construction, operation and maintenance of transmission and distribution pipelines, compressor and metering stations, storage and associated balancing facilities that move natural gas from production fields and import points to utilities, industrial users and LNG terminals. Driven by energy demand, the push for cleaner-burning fuels, and the need to modernize aging networks, the market spans public and private utilities, EPC contractors, materials and valve suppliers, and digital/SCADA solution providers working together to ensure safe, efficient and resilient gas delivery.Download PDF Brochure:Market Dynamics. Aging assets & modernization: Many regions operate legacy pipeline networks that require rehabilitation, replacement and integrity management programs. This creates steady demand for pipeline replacement, inline inspection, corrosion protection, and smart monitoring systems to extend asset life and meet safety standards.. Energy transition & fuel switching: Natural gas is often promoted as a lower-carbon bridge fuel compared with coal and oil. Policy-driven switching in power generation and industry supports investment in transmission capacity, interconnectors and peaking storage, while also driving interest in hydrogen-ready pipelines and blended-gas compatibility upgrades.. Regulatory & safety drivers: Stricter safety, environmental and permitting regimesalong with higher transparency and public engagement expectationsshape project timelines and capital allocation. Compliance costs and mandatory integrity programs push operators toward advanced leak detection, cathodic protection upgrades, and more frequent inspection cycles.. Geopolitical & supply-side shifts: International gas flows, LNG import/export projects, and regional pipeline geopolitics influence where new transmission corridors are built. Supply diversification (LNG terminals, new fields) and strategic interconnects create market opportunities for cross-border pipeline projects and midstream infrastructure.. Digitalization & cost optimization: Operators increasingly adopt digital twins, real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and automation to reduce O&M costs and improve reliability. These technologies, combined with modular construction methods and advanced materials (e.g., high-strength steels, composite repair systems), improve project economics and speed up deployments.Snag Discount:Segment OverviewThe gas pipeline infrastructure market overview is typically segmented by pipeline type (transmission, distribution, gathering), by product (pipelines, compressors, meters, valves, storage, pigging & inspection tools), by application (power generation, residential & commercial, industrial feedstock, LNG), and by service (installation, maintenance, inspection & testing, engineering & consulting). Transmission and distribution pipelines constitute the core spend, while services and digital/monitoring solutions exhibit faster growth.Regional AnalysisNorth America remains a mature but active market with continuous replacement and expansion driven by shale gas flows, pipeline safety rules and demand for inter-regional connectivity; strong service and technology ecosystems support rapid adoption of integrity and digital solutions.Emerging and established markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and parts of Europe focus on expanding transmission networks, LNG import/export infrastructure and cross-border links-investment patterns vary widely based on domestic gasification strategies, industrial growth and regulatory frameworks.For Purchase Inquiry:Competitive AnalysisThe competitive landscape includes large international EPCs and materials suppliers that compete on project scale and execution capability, regional contractors with local permitting and stakeholder advantages, and niche technology providers offering sensors, inspection services and digital platforms. Partnerships and consortium bids are common for large cross-border projects, and M&A activity often targets technology capabilities (e.g., digital twins, inline inspection) or geographic reach.Key Findings of the Study. Pipeline integrity management and replacement programs are the primary near-term revenue drivers.. Demand for hydrogen-ready and blended-gas upgrades is rising, influencing new-build specifications.. Digital monitoring and predictive maintenance deliver the highest margin growth among service segments.. Regulatory compliance and community engagement are key constraints that extend project timelines.. Cross-border interconnects and LNG-linked projects present strategic opportunities in geopolitically sensitive regions.Trending Reports in Industry:Shale Gas Processing Equipment MarketPipeline Pigging Systems MarketTight Gas MarketHigh Pressure Oil and Gas Separator MarketVacuum Gas Oil MarketOffshore Oil and Gas Pipeline MarketOil and Gas Pumps Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+15038946022 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.