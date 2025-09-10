Economic Development Group Lauds AI Horizons Showcase And Urges Focus On 'Long-Term Job Creation'
“AI Horizons is another tremendous opportunity to showcase our region's assets: global leaders in research like Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, access to talent, abundant energy supply and a critical mass of early and growth stage companies in the AI space. We now need our regional leaders to mobilize in a strategic, unified campaign to support actively the growth and location of companies, to prepare and market the best pad ready sites, and to stimulate the long-term job creation that is the core mission of economic development. We have some momentum. Visibility is good. And the collection of talent at AI Horizons is impressive. Let's celebrate AI Horizons and get to work on the long-term job creation that is the bottom line we all need to keep in sight.”
Steven Alschuler
RIDC
+1 9176472151
