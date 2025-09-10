ISSI And Mishal Host Seminar On Civilian Protection In Multidomain Conflicts

Ahmar Bilal Soofi addressing the Seminar in Islamabad

Dr. Talat Shabbir Addressing the Seminar in Islamabad

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood

Experts at ISSI–Mishal seminar discuss legal and humanitarian perspectives on civilian protection in multidomain conflicts.

- Ahmad Bilal SoofiISLAMABAD, ICT, PAKISTAN, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with Mishal Pakistan, organized a seminar titled“Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts: Legal and Humanitarian Perspectives on Operation Sindoor.”The seminar brought together policymakers, legal experts, academics, and media professionals to discuss the humanitarian and legal dimensions of conflicts in South Asia, with particular reference to Operation Sindoor.Mr. Ahmer Bilal Soofi, international law expert and former Federal Minister for Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, and Human Rights, attended as Guest of Honour. The seminar featured remarks from Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Mr. Rehman Azhar, journalist and Executive Director of the Centre for Law and Security (CLAS); Dr. Marium Fatima, Assistant Professor at the National Defense University; Mr. Muhammad Oves Anwar, Director at the Research Society of International Law (RSIL); and Mr. Amir Jahangir, CEO Mishal Pakistan.Speakers highlighted the impact of modern conflicts on civilian populations and examined the applicability of international humanitarian law. Discussions focused on the importance of safeguarding non-combatants, strengthening legal mechanisms for accountability, and ensuring that evidence of violations is preserved for international forums.Mr. Soofi emphasized the role of international law in conflict situations and suggested exploring legal recourse through tribunals and other mechanisms to address harm caused to civilians. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood outlined the humanitarian implications of Operation Sindoor, while other panelists discussed the broader regional and international legal context, including the role of the UN, ICJ, and ICC.Participants also stressed the need for Pakistan to engage multilateral platforms to address concerns related to civilian protection, while simultaneously reinforcing internal resilience to manage multidomain challenges.The event concluded with remarks from Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman of the Board of Governors at ISSI, who thanked participants and underscored the importance of continued dialogue on humanitarian and legal aspects of regional security.

Jahangir Amir

Mishal Pakistan

+92 300 8555161

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

ISSI organized a seminar on“Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts: Legal and Humanitarian Perspectives on Operation Sindoor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.