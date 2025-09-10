'Coordinating With Centre': MP CM On Stranded Residents In Nepal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday informed that the state government is coordinating with the Centre to ensure the safe return of the residents of the state stranded in Nepal, which is hit by turmoil, forcing the country's Prime Minister to resign in the wake of Gen Z protests.

However, the state government has not disclosed the exact number of residents stranded in Nepal.

Some people from Chhatarpur district in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday told local media persons that several people are stranded in Nepal and raised concerns about their safe return.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that he has directed senior officials in office to coordinate with the Centre to ensure the safe return of Madhya Pradesh's residents.

"I have come to know that members of some families from Chhatarpur district are in Nepal. Concerned for their well-being, I have issued instructions to the concerned officials," claimed the Chief Minister.

He said that efforts are being made to ensure their safe return to India.

“Officials are coordinating with the Centre. At this hour of crisis, we are fully committed to providing every possible assistance to our citizens with utmost priority,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state said that security has been stepped up along the Indo-Nepal border as the political situation in Nepal faces a dangerous turn.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Wednesday said,“Alerts have been issued in all seven districts of Uttar Pradesh that share borders with Nepal. We have strengthened all Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) border outposts, local police stations, and check posts. Transit points have been reinforced, and our officers are keeping a strict watch. The deployment of civil police in bordering areas has also been increased to prevent any negative spillover.”

He further added that communication channels have been opened for stranded Indian nationals.

“Three landline numbers and one WhatsApp number have been issued. We are receiving messages from Indians in Nepal who wish to return, and work is being done to facilitate their safe movement. On the Chief Minister's instructions, police presence in the districts has been bolstered, and mobility across the border has been restricted. Depending on the evolving situation in Nepal, further measures will be taken," he said.

The DGP said that coordination with central forces and Nepalese authorities is ongoing.