Regional Testing Laboratory To Boost Development Of Power Industries: Maha CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Nashik, Sep 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that with the establishment of the Central Power Research Laboratory's regional testing laboratory (RTL) in Nashik, electrical equipment manufacturing industries will no longer have to go to Hyderabad or Bhopal for testing and the necessary arrangements for the production of electrical equipment will be ready in the state.

“Maharashtra is being identified as a major hub for electric vehicle manufacturing in the country and the establishment of electric vehicle testing facilities at CPRI's regional testing laboratory in Nashik will accelerate the development of the EV industry,” he added.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Regional Testing Laboratory of the Central Power Research Institute in Shilapur. The function was attended by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Girish Mahajan and Dadaji Bhuse, CPRI Director General Ashish Singh and others.

Stating that the CPRI's Regional Testing Laboratory will be important for Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis said that keeping in mind the demand for this laboratory, the laboratory was approved in the 12th Finance Commission and today a good system has been created.

Earlier, investment in this sector was limited due to high expenditure on testing electrical equipment.

“RTL will create the necessary system for various products from transformers to electrical equipment. EV production is being promoted in Pune, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state and the laboratory will also benefit this sector,” he expressed.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there have been major changes in the energy sector. The rate of electricity consumption is expected to quadruple in the next 25 years compared to the last 25 years. Therefore, Maharashtra has started efforts to install 45,000 MW capacity in the last 3 years and is trying to take the state towards self-sufficiency in the energy sector,” said the chief minister.

He added that by planning for power generation, transmission and distribution till 2035, the state is investing Rs 2 lakh crore in the energy sector and is getting support from the Central government. Through this, emphasis is being placed on the creation of electricity distribution networks, green energy generation and reliable electricity distribution.

He noted that Maharashtra is at the first position in the ranking process started by the Central government in the energy sector.

He further said:“Reliable infrastructure in the energy sector will be built in Maharashtra in the next three to four years. Work is underway on the world's largest solar energy distribution system in the state. In the coming time, 16,000 MW of electricity will be generated and farmers will be provided with electricity during the day. Electricity rates will be reduced by 2 per cent every year from 2025 to 2030. Electricity rates will also be reduced for industries and sustainable power supply facilities will be made available to industries.”

“Nashik district is becoming a major investment hub. In the last six months, seven major industrial companies have invested here. Mining equipment will be manufactured in Nashik. Nashik is establishing its identity as a major investment hub due to the Samruddhi Highway. Transportation of products from Nashik to JNPT will be facilitated, and Nashik will also be connected to Vadhavan Port, so Nashik will develop as a 'junction of industry' in the future,” said the chief minister.

Stating that this laboratory is the lifeblood of the power sector, Union Power Minister Khattar said, electrical appliances for domestic and commercial use are put into use after meticulous testing. Every appliance in the power sector is manufactured on the basis of quality testing. RTL is important for such testing and will be useful to meet the growing needs of industries in Western India. This state-of-the-art Regional Testing Laboratory is a great symbol of science and engineering.