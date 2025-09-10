Asia-Pacific Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Analysis And Forecast To 2034 APAC Leads In Next-Gen, Biodegradable Cooling Fluid Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the Asia-Pacific immersion cooling fluids market is fueled by expanding data center infrastructures, high-performance computing demands, and sustainability initiatives across APAC. Nations like China, Japan, and Singapore lead the region in adopting eco-friendly, biodegradable fluids, driven by strict regulations on chemical safety, flammability, and environmental impact. Challenges include high upfront costs and supply chain complexities, but opportunities abound as immersion cooling becomes pivotal for scalable and efficient digital transformation. Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Immersion Cooling Fluids Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia-Pacific immersion cooling fluids market was valued at $42.55 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.45%, reaching $444.62 million by 2034. Immersion cooling fluids sold in the APAC market are subject to local laws that are in line with international standards such as IEC, RoHS, and REACH. To guarantee that fluids satisfy regional performance, safety, and sustainability standards, nations like China, Japan, and Singapore impose stringent regulations on chemical safety, flammability, and environmental effect.



The market for immersion cooling fluids in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is growing quickly due to the region's growing data centre infrastructure, rising high-performance computing demand, and growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Compared to conventional air and water cooling, immersion cooling - which entails immersing IT hardware or power electronics in thermally conductive but non-electrically conductive fluids - offers several benefits, such as improved thermal performance, lower power usage effectiveness (PUE), and lower operating costs.

The production of semiconductors, edge computing, electric vehicles (EVs), and hyperscale data centres are important sectors propelling adoption. Advanced thermal management systems are becoming increasingly necessary as 5G networks and AI workloads spread throughout Asia-Pacific. Leading the way are nations like China, Japan, India, and Singapore, aided by sustainability laws, green data centre projects, and government incentives.

Next-generation, biodegradable, and dielectric fluids that are suited to regional climate and regulatory requirements are being developed by manufacturers in the area more and more. High upfront expenditures, a lack of standardisation, and supply chain complexity are still issues, though. The market prognosis is positive despite these obstacles, as immersion cooling fluids are anticipated to be crucial to APAC's shift to digital and industrial infrastructure that is more ecologically conscious, scalable, and efficient. APAC Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges Market Trends

Rapid adoption of immersion cooling technology in APAC data centers to improve energy efficiency and reduce PUE

Growing focus on eco-friendly, biodegradable fluid formulations as sustainability becomes a top priority for regional operators

Integration of immersion cooling into AI and edge-computing deployments, addressing the thermal needs of high-density workloads at the network edge

Shift toward high-density computing (5G infrastructure, blockchain mining) driving demand for advanced thermal management fluids Emergence of local APAC suppliers developing region-specific formulations - heightening competition and potentially lowering end-user costs Key Drivers

Stringent energy-efficiency regulations in China, Singapore and Japan (e.g., PUE targets below 1.3) spurring immersion cooling uptake

Massive investments in hyperscale data centers across APAC, where immersion fluids are key to managing rising power densities

Rapid expansion of the EV market (excluding China) in APAC, creating a sizable outlet for immersion cooling in battery-thermal management

Growth of advanced semiconductor fabs in the region, demanding ultra-pure dielectric fluids for high-heat EUV lithography equipment Government incentives and collaborations promoting R&D in next-gen fluids and encouraging industry partnerships Market Challenges

High upfront investment (up to 50% more than air cooling) and compatibility issues that deter small and mid-sized enterprises

Complex supply chains for specialty chemicals, leading to lead times of six months or more for certain single-phase fluids

Lack of standardized processes for fluid recovery, purification and recycling, raising environmental and cost concerns at end of life

Workforce skill gaps - many technicians lack immersion-specific training, slowing deployments and raising maintenance costs Absence of unified industry standards in APAC, causing integration hurdles and compatibility risks between fluids, racks and IT hardware Competitive Strategy: The report profiles key players in the APAC immersion cooling fluids market, including technology providers. It offers a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape, including partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, helping readers identify untapped revenue opportunities in the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $42.55 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $444.62 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.4% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Immersion Cooling Fluids Market: Current and Future

1.1.1 Advancements in Heat Transfer Fluids and Next-Generation Materials

1.1.2 Increase in Electric Vehicle Sales

1.1.3 Integration with Renewable Energy Solutions

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Immersion Cooling Fluids Product Specification Overview (by Applications)

1.6 Immersion Cooling Fluids Chemistry and Composition

1.6.1 Chemical Properties of Immersion Cooling Fluids

1.6.2 Thermal Conductivity and Heat Transfer Characteristics

1.6.3 Fluid Stability and Longevity

1.6.4 Environmental and Safety Considerations

1.6.5 Viscosity, Density, and Other Performance Specifications

1.7 PFAS Ban Scenario

1.7.1 Impact of PFAS on Immersion Cooling Fluids

1.7.2 Future Policy Changes and Recommendations

1.7.3 3M's Response to the PFAS Ban and Its Impact on the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market

1.8 Market Dynamics

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.1.1 Rising Enterprise Adoption of Data Center GPUs for High-Performance Computing Applications

1.8.1.2 Increasing Focus on Retrofitting and Brownfield Projects

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.2.1 Increased Costs Arising from System Failures and Fluid Leaks

1.8.2.2 Negative Environmental Concerns about Fluorocarbons

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects

1.8.3.2 Advancements in 5G and 6G Technologies

2 Regions

2.1 Immersion Cooling Fluids Market (by Region)

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Market

2.2.2 Application

2.2.3 Product

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.4.1 China

2.2.4.2 Japan

2.2.4.3 India

2.2.4.4 South Korea

2.2.4.5 Australia

2.2.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.1.1 Market Share Analysis

3.1.2 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Product Pricing Trends and Analysis

3.2.1 Factors Influencing Immersion Cooling Fluids Pricing

3.2.2 Cost-Benefit Analysis of Immersion Cooling Fluids vs. Traditional Cooling Methods

3.3 Company Profiles

ENEOS Corporation

