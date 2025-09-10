Kato Integrations To Showcase Innovation And Expertise At COMMON Navigate 2025

Kato Integrations joins COMMON NAViGATE 2025 to showcase IBM i modernization, integration, and innovation strategies: September 15–17, 2025, in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kato Integrations is proud to announce its participation in COMMON NAViGATE 2025, the premier IBM i conference taking place in Pittsburgh, PA, bringing together IT professionals, developers, system administrators, and industry leaders from across the globe.

- Hosted by COMMON, NAViGATE 2025 is a 2.5-day, in-person event designed to energize careers and advance the use of IBM i technology through cutting-edge education, hands-on learning, and community-driven insights. The event will feature:

- Multiple Education Tracks covering system administration, RPG and open source development, DevOps, cloud, security, modernization strategies, AI integration, and more.

- Hands-On Labs that give attendees the opportunity to apply new skills directly using IBM i tools and technologies.

- Inspiring Keynotes and Speakers, including IBM thought leaders, community champions, and real-world practitioners.

As a trusted partner in the IBM i ecosystem, Kato Integrations will highlight its latest solutions and services designed to help organizations modernize, integrate, and maximize their IBM i environments. Attendees can connect with the Kato Integrations team to explore how businesses can leverage advanced integration strategies, automation, and modernization tools to drive efficiency and unlock new opportunities.

NAViGATE 2025 is the signature event hosted by COMMON, the leading IBM i user community. Designed for IT professionals at all career stages, the conference provides hands-on labs, technical sessions, and networking opportunities with peers and experts. Learn more

Adam Taylor Williams

Kato Integrations

+1 612-284-2205

