Jana Wardian Recognized By Influential Women 2025

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women is proud to honor Jana Wardian in its 2025 feature, celebrating her as a dynamic leader in healthcare education and research. Dr. Wardian currently serves as an Associate Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hospital Medicine, and as Associate Director of the Interprofessional Academy of Educators at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Medicine. She holds a PhD in Social Work from Arizona State University School of Social Work and brings extensive expertise in social determinants of health, research excellence, and patient-centered care.Dr. Wardian's work focuses on reducing the burden on patients by supporting hospitalists in quality improvement initiatives and scholarly activities that enhance clinical outcomes. Before joining UNMC, she served as Research Director at the Air Force Diabetes Center of Excellence in San Antonio, where she led pioneering research in endocrine and hospital medicine. She has authored nearly 60 published manuscripts. Her professional contributions have advanced both research and practical applications in hospital medicine, helping improve the delivery of care and patient outcomes.In addition to her academic and research roles, Dr. Wardian has been deeply involved in community advocacy and education through the American Diabetes Association (ADA). She served as Speakers Bureau Chair from 2013 to 2015, delivering impactful community presentations and educational programs, and was an active board member from 2010 to 2015, participating on the ADA Mission Delivery Committee. Her commitment earned recognition for her substantial contributions to diabetes education and awareness. Further demonstrating her dedication, when she moved to San Antonio, she initiated and facilitated JDRF-supported“Together We Are Not Alone” quarterly peer-to-peer support workshops (2018–2020) for adults with type 1 diabetes and their supporters, fostering community, empowerment, and shared learning.Dr. Wardian is passionate about developing innovative educational tools for healthcare professionals and students. She led an interdisciplinary team to create an immersive E-learning module focused on pediatric patients and social determinants of health. Funded through grants, this open-access module provides students with a realistic perspective on the challenges faced by Mateo and his intergenerational family managing asthma, enhancing empathy and understanding of social factors affecting health outcomes; it can be accessed here: Reality of Children Experiencing SDOH: Mateo. She continues to work closely with virtual health coaches, providing resources and strategies to address social determinants of health in client care through regular“Ask the Social Worker” meetings in conjunction with Cecelia Health, bridging the gap between research and practical application to promote health equity nationwide.Dr. Wardian attributes her success to hard work, unwavering dedication, and a deep commitment to growth. After spending 20 years at home raising her children, she became the first in her family to complete a college degree and ultimately earned her doctorate, demonstrating that perseverance and lifelong learning have been central to her achievements.She believes that research is a team sport. Dr. Wardian considers herself a research matchmaker, identifying individuals whose skills and expertise complement her own and integrating them into cohesive, high-performing teams. This collaborative approach has been instrumental in her professional success, enabling her to lead projects that are both impactful and innovative.Dr. Wardian encourages young women entering healthcare and research to surround themselves with excellent mentors-individuals who challenge, support, and believe in them. She credits her doctoral mentor, Pat Dustman, as a profoundly honest leader who taught her that leadership does not always require sitting at the head of the table. Another influential figure, Dr. Tom Sauerwein, inspired her by offering her first postdoctoral position, a role she embraced and excelled in, illustrating the lasting impact of mentorship and guidance in building a meaningful career.She recognizes that constant change and high expectations are among the biggest challenges in her field. Yet Dr. Wardian views these challenges as opportunities for growth, emphasizing that dedication and strong professional relationships enhance both personal and professional development.Maintaining a strong work-life balance is a core value for Dr. Wardian, a principle rooted in her experience raising her children. She enjoys spending time with her grandchildren several times a week and encourages those she mentors to prioritize presence with family alongside professional pursuits. For Dr. Wardian, personal fulfillment and professional excellence are not mutually exclusive; rather, they complement and strengthen one another, forming the foundation for a successful and meaningful career.Through her work in research, education, and mentorship, Dr. Jana Wardian exemplifies the power of perseverance, collaboration, and commitment to both professional excellence and community impact. Her career serves as an inspiration to colleagues, students, and aspiring women leaders in healthcare, highlighting the transformative potential of dedication, innovation, and heart-centered leadership.Learn More about Jana Wardian:Through her Influential Women profile, , her ORCID account Jana Wardian (0000-0003-3025-686X) – My ORCID or through the University of Nebraska Medical Center,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

