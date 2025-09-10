PA Behavioral Services Co-Founders Featured On Minding Our Business Podcast To Share Coping Strategies For Entrepreneurs

PA Behavioral Health on Minding our Business Podcast

PA Behavioral Services joins Minding Our Business to share real-world coping strategies for entrepreneurs, blending clinical insight with everyday life.

- Christina Lees, LPCPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christina Lees and Nicole Garrison, Licensed Professional Counselors and co-founders of PA Behavioral Services , were recently featured guests on the Minding Our Business podcast, hosted by Jess and Dan Jones of MANYResults.The episode, titled Clinician-Approved Coping for Entrepreneurs, offers practical insights into the emotional toll of entrepreneurship and real-world strategies to manage it.The conversation addressed a common but often overlooked issue: entrepreneurs, especially those who are also parents or caregivers, frequently struggle with mental health, burnout, and boundary setting. As full-time therapists and business owners themselves, Lees and Garrison offered an inside look into how they personally and professionally navigate these challenges.“We didn't show up to list self-care tips,” said Christina Lees, LPC.“We talked about what coping actually looks like when the dogs are barking, the kids are crying, and the work doesn't stop.”The episode highlighted key coping tools rooted in evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) , Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). Nicole Garrison, who specializes in anxiety disorders and OCD, emphasized the importance of mindfulness, healthy compartmentalization, and allowing space for imperfection.“You don't have to catch every thought your brain throws at you,” said Nicole Garrison, LPC.“Let it pass. Stay where your feet are.”In addition to clinical advice, the conversation underscored the importance of communication and boundaries in both professional and personal relationships. As co-founders and best friends, Lees and Garrison shared how intentional communication, honesty, and daily check-ins help them maintain both their partnership and their business.“Boundaries aren't just something we teach-they're something we live,” added Lees.“Especially when work and home collide.”PA Behavioral Services, founded in 2021 and based in Pennsylvania, offers HIPAA-compliant teletherapy services to individuals, couples, and families. The practice focuses on individualized treatment for trauma, OCD, anxiety, personality disorders, and co-occurring conditions. All services are provided virtually, allowing for statewide access and consistent care.The Minding Our Business podcast is a platform for candid conversations around the realities of entrepreneurship. Hosted by Jess and Dan Jones, the show features guests from diverse industries who share their experiences, strategies, and lessons learned in building businesses while managing life's complexities.The full episode is available at. For entrepreneurs and professionals seeking relatable mental health support, the conversation offers valuable insights from clinicians who understand the demands of business ownership firsthand.

#8 Clinician-Approved Coping for Entrepreneurs (Yes, It's a Thing)

