Kayla Carosella Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Authentic Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kayla Carosella, co-owner of Lokal Real Estate, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how authenticity, perseverance, and heart-driven leadership have shaped her journey.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Carosella explores the power of turning setbacks into strength, and breaks down how mentorship, authenticity, and purposeful action can drive lasting impact.“The most powerful thing you can be is fully yourself,” said Carosella.Kayla's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

