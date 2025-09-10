UEFA Women's European Championships 2025 Post Event Analysis Report Women's Euro 2025 Sets Record With 657,291 Spectators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship presents market opportunities in broadcasting with record viewership, enhanced sponsorship potential with a 144% revenue increase, and increased attendance, highlighting its growing popularity and potential for brands to engage with a broad, engaged audience.

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - 2025 UEFA Women's European Championships" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

An analysis of the recent 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

A record peak live audience of 12.2 million viewers tuned in to watch England's successive UEFA Women's European Championship Final on Sunday, July 27, across all BBC platforms. The audience reached its peak at 11.6 million on BBC One, accounting for 59% of all television viewership at that time; whilst viewership peaked on ITV and ITVX at 4.2 million. In Spain, the final was watched by an average of 4.1 million via public broadcasters RTVE's La 1 channel, with the figure rising to 5.2 million during extra time and peaking at over 6 million for the penalty shootout. In Germany, 7.1 million viewers tuned in on ZDF to watch the final between England and Spain, making it the most-watched program of the day in Germany.

The UEFA Women's European Championship 2025 generated $44 million in sponsorship revenue from its portfolio of 20 partners. There were three tiers of sponsorship for the 2025 tournament, with 11 brands signed as official 'UEFA Women's Football' sponsors, a category set up in 2018 covering both the UEFA Women's Euro and UEFA Women's Champions League. A further five brands specifically sponsored Euro 2025 and looked to capitalize on the interest of national teams. The estimated $44 million sponsorship revenue is a 144% uplift on the UEFA Women's European Championship 2022, which generated €15.349 million total prize money for the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship was €41,000,000 ($35,231,115). England, the victors of Euro 2025, secured approximately $5.8 million in prize money, despite an initial group match loss to France. This sum represents more than double the amount they earned as champions of the 2022 tournament. The total attendance of Euro 2025 reached 657,291 at the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday 27th July; thus, making It the best-attended Women's European Championship ever. The final between Spain and England, which was held at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, with a capacity of 34,000, was completely sold out.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the recent 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

Key Topics Covered:

Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

Media Landscape



2025 UEFA Women's Euros

Global Broadcasters

2025 UEFA Women's Euros

TV Viewership

2025 UEFA Women's Euros Social Media Engagement

Sponsorship Landscape



2025 UEFA Women's Euros Sponsorship Portfolio 2025 UEFA Women's Euros Sponsorship Breakdown

Prize Money

2025 UEFA Women's Euros Prize Money Breakdown

Attendance & Ticketing



2025 UEFA Women's Euros Ticketing Breakdown 2025 UEFA Women's Euros Attendance Breakdown

Company Coverage:



Wiesenhof

Swissquote

Swisscom

Miele

Volkswagen

Unilever

Lidl

Axa

Visa

Playstation

PepsiCo

Just Eat

Hublot

Heineken

Grifols

Euronincs

EA Sports

Amazon adidas

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900