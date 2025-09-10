Forward Edge-AI's Isidore Quantum® Earns Dod Tradewinds Awardable Status To Defend Missions From 'Q-Day.'

Isidore Quantum Drop in PQC is now Tradewinds Awardable

DoD Clears Isidore Quantum® for Rapid Buy

- Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc., a leader in trusted autonomy and quantum-resilient cybersecurity, today announced that Isidore Quantum® , its AI-driven, post-quantum encryption platform, has been designated awardable on the Department of Defense's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM), operated by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the DoD's premier digital repository of awardable solutions, enabling Government customers to rapidly acquire innovations that address urgent mission requirements in AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. Solutions posted to TSM undergo rigorous evaluation and merit-based competition, making them immediately available to DoD customers without traditional acquisition delays.

Defending the Battlespace Against Q-Day Risks:

Q-Day-the moment when quantum computing renders today's public-key encryption obsolete poses a critical threat to national defense. Operational technologies, command networks, and satellites face unprecedented vulnerabilities, with adversaries already harvesting encrypted data to decrypt later.

Isidore Quantum® answers that challenge as a drop-in, quantum-resistant cybersecurity solution proven across air, land, sea, and space domains.

By achieving Tradewinds awardable status, procurement barriers are removed, enabling Forward Edge-AI to deliver the quantum-safe solutions that warfighters and critical infrastructure operators need-before adversaries exploit the coming quantum threat.

How Government Customers Can Access Isidore an account at the Tradewinds Marketplace for solution 8-25-1024 | Isidore Quantum – AI-Driven, Quantum-Resistant Encryption Solutions for Critical Infrastructure, or use this direct with the Forward Edge-AI team via the Marketplace“comments” feature or listed contact emails to begin acquisition.

Government acquisition teams can also reference Forward Edge-AI's Help Center article: Leveraging the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace to Meet Fiscal Year-End Requirements.

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is an emerging leader in developing Artificial Intelligence-based technologies to solve complex problems in support of public safety, national security, and defense. Core competencies include business transformation, cybersecurity, and AI/ML inference at the Competitive, Forward, and Humanitarian Edge.

