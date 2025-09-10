Rajasthan Assembly Passes Land Revenue (Amendment And Validation) Bill 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 10 (IANS) The Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed the Rajasthan Land Revenue (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2025, a key legislation aimed at accelerating industrial growth in the state.

Responding to the discussion on the bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel described it as an important step towards strengthening industrial development and ensuring ease of doing business in Rajasthan.

He said the amendment would simplify the management of plots under the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO), bringing greater clarity in processes such as land exchange, conversion and utilisation.

Patel explained that the amendment modifies provisions of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act, 1956. With this change, all land plots provided to RIICO by the state government, both before and after the amendment's implementation, will be considered legally valid for all purposes.

He added that this reform gives RIICO greater powers to regulate land plots under its jurisdiction. All transfers, subdivisions or mergers of land, regularisation of plots, specification and change of land use, preparation and modification of layout plans, disposal of land, granting of permissions, and implementation of development works in industrial areas under RIICO will now be deemed legally valid.

Highlighting its broader impact, the minister said that the bill empowers RIICO with comprehensive planning and regulatory authority in industrial areas.

This validation is expected to reduce disputes, minimise litigation, and instil greater confidence among investors. Patel underlined that such clarity in land management will remove bottlenecks and encourage fresh industrial investments, thereby boosting Rajasthan's economic growth.

He also clarified that the provisions of the amendment will not apply to any land allotted for industrial purposes prior to September 18, 1979, where leases had already been cancelled by the state government or RIICO before the passage of this bill. Patel described the legislation as a“necessary reform” and asserted that it would provide a strong legal foundation for RIICO's functioning.

He said the government is committed to creating a conducive environment for industries, and this amendment would play a pivotal role in making Rajasthan more competitive in attracting investment.