Sarat Ventures Y Innovations Biotech Fund To Invest In Early-Stage Companies With A Focus In Saudi Arabia And The MENA Region
This initiative will benefit from its alliance with Y Innovations Group, a life sciences venture conglomerate known for its rigorous diligence capabilities, strong investments, ability to transform early scientific concepts into world-class therapeutics, and track record of maximizing exits through strategic business development.
The investment team is led by Dr. Yung of Y Innovations. She is a seasoned executive with deep expertise in the private life sciences sector, early-stage biotech growth, and global commercialization pathways. Megan has successfully guided multiple companies from concept through development and international market expansion. She is joined by Dr. Alfardus who brings unmatched regional expertise and strong connections across Saudi Arabia's ministries and innovation ecosystem. Together, they bridge global biotech expertise with strategic regional partnerships, enabling seamless entry and growth for portfolio companies in the Kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to become a global leader in life sciences. We are excited to help build the early foundation for biotech in the Kingdom and the surrounding MENA region,” said Dr. Alfardus.
“We are laying the foundation for transformative therapies and sustainable growth. The Saudi biotechnology sector is anticipated to reach $11-12B by 2030, and this initiative is poised to leverage our team's close ties to strategic players in this market,” said Dr. Yung.
With deep diligence expertise, global commercialization experience, and unparalleled access to Saudi Arabia's strategic infrastructure, this fund aims to establish a new standard for biotech venture investing in the Middle East and beyond.
