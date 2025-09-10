Tallinn Circuit Court Dismissed The Appeal Of MPG Agroproduction OÜ

Tallinn Circuit Court Dismissed The Appeal Of MPG Agroproduction OÜ
Bankruptcy proceedings were initiated based on the application submitted by Tallinna Sadam, as MPG had not fulfilled its contractual obligations for a long period of time. The claims of Tallinna Sadam to MPG have been discounted and Tallinna Sadam requests the exemption of its own property from the building title.
More information about the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings is provided in the stock exchange announcement published by Tallinna Sadam on 13 December 2023 and 24 October 2024 .
Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.
Additional information:
Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5649 6230
