2025 ELAVAY Report Names Top Pharma Leaders Advancing Health Equity Through Social Determinants Of Health

The top companies addressing Social Determinant of Health issues

Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare

Education, technology, & systemic inequality dominate patient priorities as J&JIM, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, BMS, Amgen, and Genentech earn recognition.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Archo Advocacy today released the 2025 ELAVAY Advocacy Intelligence Report, spotlighting how healthcare companies perform across the ten Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) that shape real patient outcomes. ELAVAY is the industry's most comprehensive benchmark of how healthcare companies perform across ten SDOH that directly influence patient outcomes. The analysis, encompassing HIV/AIDS, Oncology, Cardiometabolic Disease, and Immunology (among the 23 therapeutic areas covered by ELAVAY), reveals persistent gaps between patient priorities and corporate action, while also highlighting companies that are setting new standards in health equity.Across therapy areas, respondents ranked education, digital access, and social inequality among the most urgent priorities. In Oncology, education led the list with 38.9% of respondents naming it their top need, followed by inequality and housing. Cardiometabolic disease advocates prioritized access to technology, education, and addressing inequality equally at 28.6%. In the cardiometabolic space, technology and digital literacy are the top priorities, reflecting the growing importance of continuous glucose monitoring and the skills required to use these tools effectively. Immunology voices highlighted a broader spectrum, encompassing housing, food insecurity, and social support, alongside tech and education.Several companies stood out. Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines led the Immunology rankings with high scores in education and environmental equity. AbbVie earned recognition for addressing food insecurity and housing barriers. AstraZeneca gained credit for its use of technology and transportation solutions. In Oncology, advocates repeatedly cited BMS, Amgen, J&J, and Genentech as equity leaders tackling systemic barriers head-on.Yet gaps remain. Industry support consistently lags stakeholder interest across every determinant, from affordable housing to coalition engagement. Advocacy leaders warn that too many companies still treat health equity as a slogan, not a strategy.“Patients don't live in silos. Housing, food, education, and digital access define who survives and who falls through the cracks,” said Matt Toresco , CEO of Archo Advocacy.“The companies leading here are the ones listening to advocates and investing beyond the pill. A patient is not their disease. Companies must push to understand the realities of being a patient in 2025 and beyond and address the critical barriers patients face in not only treating their disease but accessing healthcare in the first place.”The 2025 ELAVAY Advocacy Intelligence Report marks a new era where credibility in healthcare relies on SDOH action as much as science. The leaders featured in this year's report show that equity is not charity; it is a key competitive advantage. The data highlight one clear fact: health equity is no longer optional. Patients and advocates are watching, measuring, and calling out the gap between corporate promises and actual experiences. The companies recognized this year, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, BMS, Amgen, and Genentech, demonstrate that meaningful change occurs when equity is embedded as a core strategy. The rest of the industry faces a choice: either meet the standard or fall behind.To subscribe to the ELAVAY Report and receive your organization's Health Equity/Social Determinant of Health advocacy performance dashboard, visit or contact ....ABOUT ELAVAYDeveloped by Archo Advocacy, ELAVAY is the industry's only syndicated benchmark powered by Advocacy Intelligence-a new standard for evaluating healthcare companies through the eyes of patient advocates, policy leaders, and nonprofit organizations. Advocacy Intelligence bridges the gap between corporate strategy and community trust by translating qualitative stakeholder insight into quantifiable, executive-ready metrics.ELAVAY captures performance across five critical pillars: Partnership & Program Support, Policy Activities, Health Equity, Access & Education, and Community Relationships. These insights are sourced from both qualitative interviews and quantitative surveys conducted with an invite-only panel of national and regional advocacy leaders.In a landscape where credibility with patient and policy stakeholders determines market access, reputation, and long-term impact, ELAVAY equips companies with the clarity to act-not just on compliance, but on connection. It doesn't just measure perception; it delivers the intelligence needed to lead with legitimacy.Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn @ArchoAdvocacy.ABOUT ARCHO:Archo is recognized as a leader in patient advocacy intelligence and healthcare strategy. Archo's platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patient advocacy functions in the life sciences industries. With training, market research & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today's most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.

Hunter Fasanaro

Archo Advocacy, LLC

+1 843-256-3902

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.