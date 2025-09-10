Tekleen Expands Genuine Spare Parts Offering

Genuine Spare Parts from Tekleen

- Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of TekleenSANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC, a global leader in automatic self-cleaning water filtration, today announced the launch of new 6 month and 12 month maintenance programs designed to simplify spare parts replacement and keep customer systems running at peak performance. For more than four decades, Tekleen has helped industries worldwide protect valuable equipment, reduce downtime, and lower operating costs. With these structured maintenance packages, Tekleen provides customers with a clear, proactive path to long-term reliability.“Our customers count on Tekleen spare parts to keep their filters operating exactly as designed,” said Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen.“These new programs make it even easier to stay on schedule, avoid downtime, and ensure consistent performance year after year.”A Dedicated Approach to MaintenanceTekleen's programs are structured around predictable service intervals that make maintenance simple and proactive..6 Month Packages include seals and screens, the parts most exposed to wear. Regular replacement prevents clogging, reduces unplanned interruptions, and ensures filters continue operating at full efficiency..12 Month Packages provide a more comprehensive refresh, including valves, pistons, and larger wear items. This annual cycle protects the system from stress, extends operating life, and minimizes the risk of costly equipment repairs.“Customers across industries have told us that these maintenance programs save them time and give them peace of mind,” said Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer of Tekleen.“By keeping replacement parts on a clear schedule, we are helping operators avoid costly surprises and ensure their filters run exactly as intended.”By aligning maintenance with these clear intervals, customers can build spare parts into their operating schedule, avoiding surprises and protecting uptime.Customer BenefitsThese new spare parts programs give Tekleen customers predictability and control over their maintenance cycles, helping them budget more effectively and reduce the risk of unexpected breakdowns. They also lower operating costs by preventing emergency service calls, extend the life of each filter with genuine Tekleen-engineered parts, and simplify the entire process through easy-to-order kits backed by Tekleen's technical support team. Above all, the programs provide peace of mind, knowing that every component is tested to the same high standards as the original system.“Our customers are looking for more than just parts. They want reassurance that their systems will perform without interruption,” Elyas added.“These programs deliver that confidence by combining proven Tekleen quality with a structured approach that makes maintenance simple and reliable.”Tekleen also recently announced its move to a newly expanded headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California. The facility is purpose-built to bring engineering, assembly, testing, and logistics under one roof while ensuring faster delivery and greater precision for customers worldwide.“Our new headquarters reflects Tekleen's commitment to customer success,” Elyas said.“It gives our team the resources to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions while continuing to uphold the reliability Tekleen is known for.”About TekleenFounded over 40 years ago, Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC is a leading manufacturer of automatic self-cleaning water filters , serving industries including mining, power generation, food and beverage, data centers, municipal utilities, irrigation, and more. Tekleen filters reduce water waste, protect valuable equipment, and deliver reliable performance across a wide range of applications. The company is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California.For more information on Tekleen's spare parts and maintenance programs, visit .Media ContactTekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning FiltersChief Marketing Officer: Hani PhilobbosEmail: ...

