AI, Technology & Innovation To Drive India's Growth Story: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that Artificial Intelligence, technology, and innovation will be the driving forces of India's growth story.

Addressing the 58th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) here, the minister congratulated the graduating class of 2025 and called upon them to harness their skills, agility, and vision to lead the country towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Goyal underlined the role of technology and artificial intelligence in driving India's growth story, pointing out the transformative potential of AI, robotics, machine learning, quantum computing, and innovation across key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and education. Coupled with India's large pool of 2.3 million STEM graduates every year, he said, these advancements can reduce dependence on foreign technology and empower industries and services while uplifting those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Recounting his experience of running a skill development centre in Mumbai with the CII, the NSDC, Kyndryl, and IBM, the minister shared how students from modest backgrounds quickly adapted to new-age technologies such as cybersecurity, reflecting India's innate ability to embrace knowledge and innovation. He emphasised that India's youthful population - with an average age of 28.4 years - is its greatest strength in the journey from a $4 trillion economy to one worth $30–35 trillion.

Goyal cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of self-reliance in technology - from operating systems to cybersecurity and deep tech to artificial intelligence. He said India must secure primacy in technology globally and make the nation proud.

Highlighting the economic vision of the government under Prime Minister Modi, the Minister said it is rooted in building a developed nation - a Viksit Bharat - ensuring prosperity for every child born in the country. The focus, he said, is on resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, and innovation-driven growth, with an aim to improve quality of life, bridge the rural-urban divide, reduce poverty, and promote ease of doing business and ease of living.

Citing India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, low inflation, and fastest-growing large economy status, Goyal highlighted the increasing global interest in India, with over 2,500 international companies already present in the country. He said this unprecedented opportunity places the destiny of the nation in the capable hands of the youth.

Chancellor, IIFT and Secretary, Department of Commerce, Sunil Barthwal, in his address, emphasised that resilience, adaptability, and ethical leadership will be the defining qualities that shape India's continued success on the international stage. About the opportunities ahead, he urged students to align their aspirations with the nation's larger goals, reminding them that every step forward they take in their careers adds to the progress of the country.