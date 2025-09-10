Various African Mining Chambers To Lead Policy Reform And Investment Dialogue At African Mining Week (AMW) 2025

The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) will showcase the critical role played by African Mining Chambers in driving policy reform, promoting governance transparency and enabling partnerships between governments, industry and investors. AMW will feature representatives from African Chamber of Mines, showcasing lucrative investment opportunities across the continent's mining value chain.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

Thierry Naweji , Executive Chairman of the SA-DRC Chamber of Commerce, will participate in the Powering Africa's Mining Operations with Renewables panel. Naweji is expected to highlight emerging renewable energy–mining investment and partnership opportunities between South African and Congolese firms, showcasing the growing energy‐minerals nexus.

Humphrey Asiimwe , CEO of the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Mines, will lead discussions on Uganda's expanding extractive sector. Amid recent developments - including the country's first ever production-sharing agreement ( ) for the Kilembe copper–cobalt mine and the formation of a state mining enterprise ( ) - Asiimwe is expected to highlight investment prospects and reform progress underpinning Uganda's strategy moving forward.

Fousseni Togola, President of the Mali Chamber of Mines will participate in the Africa's Gold Economy: Value, Processing and Global Market Positioning panel, where she is expected to spotlight Mali's growing gold market. As Africa's third-largest gold producer, Mali is advancing key gold projects, creating compelling opportunities for global investors. In June 2025, the country kickstarted construction of a new gold refinery, highlighting its commitment to sustainable industry expansion and creating prospects for gold value chain players.

AMW will also feature representatives from the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe in discussions showcasing developments within Zimbabwe's lithium, platinum, chrome and gold sectors. The UK-Angola Chamber of Commerce is expected to highlight emerging opportunities within the gold sector and across the critical mineral space ahead of the country's target to achieve first rare earth production by late 2026 ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.