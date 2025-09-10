How Sanjay Kapur Helped Karisma Kapoor All These Years Monetary Benefits Explained

One of the most talked-about actresses in Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor never lacked the limelight, whether because of her films or her personal life. She has grabbed newspaper headlines as much for her marriage as for her separation from businessman Sunjay Kapur. The couple legally parted ways in 2016, but according to many close sources in the family, Sanjay has had his share in the upkeep of Karisma and his children all these years. Here is an insight into the specifics of monetary benefits and assistance that Sanjay Kapur extended post their divorce.

Why the Divorce Settlement Agreement

When Karisma and Sanjay separated, the divorce settlement was, among others, reported comprehensive, chronicled in such a manner that financially secured the future of their children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. By this agreement, Karisma was endowed property, investments, and financial assets, which are cards put forth for her and the welfare of the children, all entitled to her.

One of the major driving points in the agreement was that Karisma received a prime property in Mumbai, which was transferred in her name by Sanjay. This was done so as to guarantee her a stable and independent residence and existence free of any financial strain.

Child Support and Education Expenses

Sanjay Kapur has been taking up from the course of their two children with elite schooling in Mumbai with international studies. Indeed, insiders say that what Sanjay has contributed to has constituted a big part of their educational expenditures. They speak of lifestyle expenses-from traveling and extracurriculars-mostly provided through his financial contributions.

Investments and Trust Funds

Reports state that during divorce proceedings, Sanjay agreed to open fixed deposits and trust funds for both children. These would now serve as long-term investments to protect futures from financial independence and thus avail Samaira and Kiaan with secure assets, as they age.

Luxury Lifestyle Benefits

Karisma Kapoor has been acting continually in films, endorsements, and digital projects, but much of the extravagance and indulgent lifestyle-from vacations to travels abroad, to upscale life-would come to their support by Sanjay Kapur. It affirms his continuing commitment to them despite divorce.

Recent Developments

Recently, the news reported that Sanjay Kapur was helping Karisma Kapoor and the children to acquire Portuguese citizenship, which can be said as favorable to them when it comes to education opportunities and traveling worldwide. It may not be a monetary fund transferred directly, but this shows an extensive investment in the future regarding the international mobility of the children when it comes to career scope.

Independent Income of Karisma

That said, Karisma Kapoor is also not entirely dependent on her ex-husband financially, for she has been busy in time garnering a steady stream of income from acting and endorsements as well as from OTT projects and collaborating with brands. Nevertheless, it is an undeniable fact that the extra contribution by Sanjay Kapur played a crucial part in making it stable and secure for her children.

The case of Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur is a classic example of how modern relationships learn to adjust even after separation. After the marriage ended, financial and emotional obligations of Sanjay continued toward the children. Karisma, however, deftly balances her career, motherhood, and private independence, ensuring that her children get the best from both worlds.