Azerbaijani Coaches Participate In Int'l Gymnastics Event

The traditional event of European Gymnastics – the 4th Educational Long Weekend for the Gymnastics for All discipline has taken place in Tallinn, Estonia, Azernews reports.

Around 33 participants from 15 countries took part in the event. Azerbaijan was represented in the "Gymnastics for All" category by coaches Ayna Mammadova and Alfiya Mantova.

During the training sessions, specialists from various European countries exchanged experiences in the field of "Gymnastics for All" and took part in seminars and practical exercises.

New methods, inclusive approaches, and exemplary programs that can be applied for the development of mass gymnastics were presented to the participants.

Within the framework of the event, delegates discussed strengthening international cooperation, as well as promoting gymnastics as a healthy lifestyle and popularizing it among the general public.

The Azerbaijani delegation actively participated in both theoretical and practical sessions, sharing their experiences.

Ruslan Eyvazov, a member of the Technical Committee of European Gymnastics and the Azerbaijani national representative in Europe, also attended the event.

Established in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation encompasses seven gymnastics disciplines officially recognized by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Since 2002, the federation has undergone a significant revival, elevating gymnastics in the country to a whole new standard. The high-quality organization of gymnastics events has garnered considerable recognition.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has acknowledged the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) as one of the distinguished federations.

For many years, AGF has consistently ranked among the Top 10 gymnastics federations according to FIG's list.