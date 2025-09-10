Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Berdychiv Reports On Consequences Of Russian Attack

2025-09-10 10:06:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by acting mayor Bohdan Koliada in a comment to Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, more than 40 households have reported damage to property as a result of the Russian army's attack. Thank God, there were no casualties. One injured person was hospitalized and is now receiving the necessary assistance. The Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has set up a commission to assess the damage. The commission is already working at the site where the Russian army struck. We have set up a tent where we are accepting applications from people for compensation for the damage caused, which we will forward to the eRecovery program. We are currently drawing up reports," Koliada said.

He noted that as a result of Russian shelling, the production workshops of one of the private enterprises were destroyed. In the residential buildings that were affected, windows and doors were damaged, and roofs and fences were destroyed.



 Read also: Russian airstrike on Yarova: police identify bodies of 20 victims

As reported, in the Zhytomyr region, one person was killed and five were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

Photo: Suspilne Zhytomyr/Viktoriia Kalinovska-Pavliuk

