Berdychiv Reports On Consequences Of Russian Attack
"Currently, more than 40 households have reported damage to property as a result of the Russian army's attack. Thank God, there were no casualties. One injured person was hospitalized and is now receiving the necessary assistance. The Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has set up a commission to assess the damage. The commission is already working at the site where the Russian army struck. We have set up a tent where we are accepting applications from people for compensation for the damage caused, which we will forward to the eRecovery program. We are currently drawing up reports," Koliada said.
He noted that as a result of Russian shelling, the production workshops of one of the private enterprises were destroyed. In the residential buildings that were affected, windows and doors were damaged, and roofs and fences were destroyed.
Read also: Russian airstrike on Yarova: police identify bodies of 20 victims
As reported, in the Zhytomyr region, one person was killed and five were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army.
Photo: Suspilne Zhytomyr/Viktoriia Kalinovska-Pavliuk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment