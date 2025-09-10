German Chamber Of Commerce Delegation Visits Azerbaijan's Baku Port (PHOTO)
The main purpose of the visit was to present advanced technologies applied in the German maritime industry, identify and develop potential cooperation opportunities with Azerbaijani companies operating in this field, as well as with the Baku port.
Within the framework of the visit, Eldar Salahov, director of the LLC of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, one of the AZCON Holding companies, met with Nico Hans Siebert, managing director, lawyer of the German UNITRON company.
In the course of the meeting, the delegation was presented with information on the port's technical capabilities, development plans, and statistical indicators, and their questions were answered.
During the inspection of the terminals, the expansion of the port's operational capabilities and possible cooperation opportunities with German companies in this process were also discussed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment