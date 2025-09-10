European Commission Proposes Partial Suspension Of Trade Ties With Israel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 10 (Petra) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the Commission will propose imposing sanctions on far-right Israeli ministers and a partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement on trade-related matters.The commission will now do what it can on its own, she said in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, noting that it will establish a donor group for the Palestinians next month, including a tool for reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.Von der Leyen stated that a man-made famine cannot be used as a weapon of war."What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union speech."People are being killed while begging for food, mothers carrying dead children. These are catastrophic images. For the sake of children, for the sake of humanity, this must stop,' she said.