Minister, US Chargé D'affaires Discuss Water Challenges, Projects


2025-09-10 10:06:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sep.10 (Petra) – Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Saud, on Wednesday discussed water challenges and the sector's key efforts to address various challenges and secure water quantities by implementing sustainable projects, during a meeting with Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Jordan, Peter Shea.
According to a ministry statement, Abu Saud expressed the Jordanian government's gratitude and appreciation for the "significant" support provided by donor and friendly countries.
In this context, he mainly referred to the government and people of the United States to address the challenges facing the Kingdom, particularly in the water sector.
Shea, in turn, affirmed the United States' interest in expanding cooperation and providing solutions in the modern water management field, noting his country's support for the water sector's plans to implement sustainable water projects.
The diplomat also praised efforts and achievements of the Kingdom's water sector in addressing the current situation.

