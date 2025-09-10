Aqaba Launches Esports Strategy To Boost Digital Economy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Sept 10 (Petra) – Under the patronage of HRH Prince Omar bin Faisal, President of the Jordan Esports Federation, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Wednesday launched the Aqaba Gaming and Esports Strategy (2025–2027).It seeks to attract investment in Jordan's digital and creative economy and position Aqaba as a regional hub in the fast-growing gaming and esports sector.The initiative aligns with the royal vision to develop Aqaba as a technology and digital economy hub, said ASEZA Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Shadi Majali. He said esports offer opportunities to empower youth, foster creativity, and support innovation.The plan, he pointed out, complements ASEZA's 2024–2028 strategy on entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as the National Games and Esports Strategy (2023–2027) launched by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.He underlined that the project is not only technical but also a tourism and knowledge product, adding value to Aqaba's ecosystem and enhancing its appeal to youth and tourists seeking combined experiences in entertainment, sports, and technology.Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Secretary General, Samira Zou'bi, said the national esports strategy is a key step to promote Jordan as a regional industry hub, creating quality jobs and supporting the digital economy. She praised the partnership with ASEZA in aligning national and local efforts.Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs at ASEZA, Thabet Hassan Nabulsi, outlined key pillars of the plan, including the launch of a Digital Games Center offering high-speed connectivity, cloud computing, and infrastructure for broadcasting, tournaments, and game development.He highlighted support from the ministry and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), as well as private sector partnerships, such as an agreement between FATE Esport and the Aqaba Digital Hub to train teams and players for regional and international competition.Nabulsi pledged that ASEZA will continue cooperation with the Jordan Esports Federation to ensure sustainability and attract investment, making Aqaba a competitive regional platform for talent and innovation.