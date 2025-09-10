Decarbonizing The Mining Industry Research Report 2025 Opportunities In Advancing Technologies Like Electrification, Renewable Energy, And Alternative Fuels To Meet Net-Zero Targets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The mining sector's decarbonization presents opportunities in advancing technologies like electrification, renewable energy, and alternative fuels to meet net-zero targets. Miners are signing PPAs to scale renewable energy, with a focus on technologies that balance sustainability with cost-reduction and interim solutions for short-term goals.

Due to the significant volume of emissions from the mining sector, growing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) concerns, and the rising demand for essential raw materials required for the energy transition, decarbonizing mining has become crucial for global climate mitigation and achieving net-zero goals.

This report assesses the suitability of energy transition technologies such as electrification, alternative fuels, renewable energy, hydrogen, and CCUS, all of which hold significant decarbonization potential for mining. Additionally, this report also presents an overview of emissions performance, as well as both interim and long-term climate and net-zero targets from a selection of mining companies.

Technologies that can help the industry achieve decarbonization will become commercially viable at different times, influenced by varying levels of technological maturity and market demand. Many energy transition technologies are still emerging and remain expensive. Even when technology costs decrease, scaling up production and developing the necessary infrastructure for industry-wide decarbonization requires significant investment.

Electrification remains the ultimate goal for the industry because it not only supports sustainability efforts but also helps reduce operational costs. However, numerous challenges hinder its commercial viability in the short term. Consequently, many mining companies are exploring more established interim solutions, such as trolley-assist systems and alternative fuels, to meet their short-term emissions targets.

Key Highlights



In most cases, miners are targeting 2050 as the year to achieve net-zero operational emissions, with a proportion also aiming for net-zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050.

Most major mining companies have set themselves interim emissions targets. A standard benchmark is a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, however, Fortescue has set the ambitious target of 'real' net-zero by 2030.

There has been a notable increase in the number of PPAs signed by mining companies as they are a key vehicle for scaling renewable electricity consumption, particularly within on-grid mines, providing vital stability through long-term, fixed-price contracts.

Scope



Overview of where emissions come from across the mining value chain

Net-zero target for selected mining companies

Mining companies' analysis of interim and long-term emission targets

Mining companies' Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data

Analysis of different decarbonization technologies (renewable energy, alternative fuels, electrification, hydrogen, CCUS), including timeline for commercial viability and suitability assessment

Macroeconomic challenges facing decarbonizing the mining industry

Case studies of decarbonization technologies being trialled or implemented Analysis on how repurposing mines can aid the energy transition

Reasons to Buy



Identify the market trends within the industry and assess what the biggest players in mining are doing to reduce emissions.

Develop market insight of the major technologies used to decarbonize the industry, including timelines for their respective commerical viability, and the drivers and barriers to their implementation. Facilitate the understanding of what is happening within hard to abate industries as they look to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Mining emissions across the value chain

Mining companies' net-zero and emissions targets

Net-zero targets for operational and Scope 3 emissions

Interim emission targets

Scope 1 and 2 emission disclosures

Scope 3 emissions disclosures

Decarbonization strategies in mining

Key decarbonization technologies in the mining industry

Timeline for the commercial viability of decarbonization technologies

Assessing technologies for decarbonizing mining

Macroeconomic challenges in decarbonizing mining

Renewable energy in mining

Miners' renewable electricity share

Power purchase agreements

Mining companies with renewable energy capacity

Mine on-site power sources

Renewable energy case studies

Alternative fuels in mining

Production outlook of alternative fuels

Alternative fuels case studies

Electrifying mining

Electrifying mining is the industry's long-term solution

Drivers and barriers to fleet electrification in mining

The role of OEMs in advancing electrification within mining

Company targets for EVs

Electrification case studies

Hydrogen in mining

Global hydrogen capacity presents scope for hydrogen adoption in mining

Hydrogen case studies

CCUS in mining

CCUS capacity outlook and applications in mining

Repurposing mines How can old mines be repurposed to aid the energy transition?

15 leading mining companies by percentage of electricity consumption from renewable sources in 2024



Number of signed PPAs by selected mining companies over the period of 2018-2025

Top mining companies renewable energy capacity by technology as of July 2025

Mining companies active and pipeline renewable energy capacity as of July 2025

Share of on-site power capacity in mines by power type and plant status as of July 2025

Mine on-site fuel source by type and region for active and upcoming mines as of July 2025

FAME biodiesel, renewable diesel and ethanol production capacity 2022-2030

Mines utilizing conventional fuels as power source by capacity and project count as of July 2025

Number of electric equipment by company as of July 2025

Drivers and barriers to implementation of battery electric fleets

Top 10 estimated market shares by OEM for electric trucks

Top 10 estimated market shares by OEM for electric loaders/LHDs

Low-carbon hydrogen outlook based on active and announced projects 2022-2030

Low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by region 2022-2030

Carbon capture capacity based on active and announced projects 2022-2030

End-purpose of active CCUS projects in 2024 vs 2030 Mines coming to an end of production 2022-2030

Companies Featured



Fortescue

AngloAmerican

Sibanye Stillwater

Harmony

Barrick

Glencore

Agnico Eagle

Ma'aden

South32

Newmont

Freeport-McMoran

BHP

Boliden

Rio Tinto

Teck

Antofagasta

Lundin Mining

GrupoMexico

Vale

Coal India

Norilsk Nickel

First Quantum

Zijin Mining

Engie Energia Chile

Solidcore Resources

Collgar Wind Farm

African Clean Energy Developments

African Infrastructure Investment Managers

Reatile Renewables

Windlab

European Energy

ZESCO

Edify Energy

BMA

CleanCo

Sasol

De Beers

Komatsu

Cummins

Shandong Gold

China Datang

Jinchuan

China General Nuclear Power

Winning International

China National Nuclear

China Materials

Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara

Exxar

ARMZ Uranium

Shandong Honghe Bali

Hitachi

Caterpillar

Yutong

Tonly

XCMG

Sany

Sandvik

Epiroc

Liebherr

Atlas Copco

ARMZ Mining/Aramine

RDH

PIMCU

Artisan

Zibo God Rock

MTI

JCHX

ABB

Sumitomo

China State Power Investment Corporation

CRRC Qishuyan

Orica

Fertiberia

Arca

RWE

Peabody

R3 Renewables

Mine Storage Bluejay Mining

For more information about this report visit

