Decarbonizing The Mining Industry Research Report 2025 Opportunities In Advancing Technologies Like Electrification, Renewable Energy, And Alternative Fuels To Meet Net-Zero Targets
Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonizing the Mining Industry - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Due to the significant volume of emissions from the mining sector, growing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) concerns, and the rising demand for essential raw materials required for the energy transition, decarbonizing mining has become crucial for global climate mitigation and achieving net-zero goals.
This report assesses the suitability of energy transition technologies such as electrification, alternative fuels, renewable energy, hydrogen, and CCUS, all of which hold significant decarbonization potential for mining. Additionally, this report also presents an overview of emissions performance, as well as both interim and long-term climate and net-zero targets from a selection of mining companies.
Technologies that can help the industry achieve decarbonization will become commercially viable at different times, influenced by varying levels of technological maturity and market demand. Many energy transition technologies are still emerging and remain expensive. Even when technology costs decrease, scaling up production and developing the necessary infrastructure for industry-wide decarbonization requires significant investment.
Electrification remains the ultimate goal for the industry because it not only supports sustainability efforts but also helps reduce operational costs. However, numerous challenges hinder its commercial viability in the short term. Consequently, many mining companies are exploring more established interim solutions, such as trolley-assist systems and alternative fuels, to meet their short-term emissions targets.
Key Highlights
- In most cases, miners are targeting 2050 as the year to achieve net-zero operational emissions, with a proportion also aiming for net-zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050. Most major mining companies have set themselves interim emissions targets. A standard benchmark is a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, however, Fortescue has set the ambitious target of 'real' net-zero by 2030. There has been a notable increase in the number of PPAs signed by mining companies as they are a key vehicle for scaling renewable electricity consumption, particularly within on-grid mines, providing vital stability through long-term, fixed-price contracts. Technologies that can help the industry achieve decarbonization will become commercially viable at different times, influenced by varying levels of technological maturity and market demand. However, electrification remains the ultimate goal for the industry because it not only supports sustainability efforts but also helps reduce operational costs. However, numerous challenges hinder its commercial viability in the short term. Consequently, many mining companies are exploring more established interim solutions, such as trolley-assist systems and alternative fuels, to meet their short-term emissions targets.
Scope
- Overview of where emissions come from across the mining value chain Net-zero target for selected mining companies Mining companies' analysis of interim and long-term emission targets Mining companies' Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data Analysis of different decarbonization technologies (renewable energy, alternative fuels, electrification, hydrogen, CCUS), including timeline for commercial viability and suitability assessment Macroeconomic challenges facing decarbonizing the mining industry Case studies of decarbonization technologies being trialled or implemented Analysis on how repurposing mines can aid the energy transition
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the market trends within the industry and assess what the biggest players in mining are doing to reduce emissions. Develop market insight of the major technologies used to decarbonize the industry, including timelines for their respective commerical viability, and the drivers and barriers to their implementation. Facilitate the understanding of what is happening within hard to abate industries as they look to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Mining emissions across the value chain Mining companies' net-zero and emissions targets Net-zero targets for operational and Scope 3 emissions Interim emission targets Scope 1 and 2 emission disclosures Scope 3 emissions disclosures Decarbonization strategies in mining Key decarbonization technologies in the mining industry Timeline for the commercial viability of decarbonization technologies Assessing technologies for decarbonizing mining Macroeconomic challenges in decarbonizing mining Renewable energy in mining Miners' renewable electricity share Power purchase agreements Mining companies with renewable energy capacity Mine on-site power sources Renewable energy case studies Alternative fuels in mining Production outlook of alternative fuels Alternative fuels case studies Electrifying mining Electrifying mining is the industry's long-term solution Drivers and barriers to fleet electrification in mining The role of OEMs in advancing electrification within mining Company targets for EVs Electrification case studies Hydrogen in mining Global hydrogen capacity presents scope for hydrogen adoption in mining Hydrogen case studies CCUS in mining CCUS capacity outlook and applications in mining Repurposing mines How can old mines be repurposed to aid the energy transition?
15 leading mining companies by percentage of electricity consumption from renewable sources in 2024
- Number of signed PPAs by selected mining companies over the period of 2018-2025 Top mining companies renewable energy capacity by technology as of July 2025 Mining companies active and pipeline renewable energy capacity as of July 2025 Share of on-site power capacity in mines by power type and plant status as of July 2025 Mine on-site fuel source by type and region for active and upcoming mines as of July 2025 FAME biodiesel, renewable diesel and ethanol production capacity 2022-2030 Mines utilizing conventional fuels as power source by capacity and project count as of July 2025 Number of electric equipment by company as of July 2025 Drivers and barriers to implementation of battery electric fleets Top 10 estimated market shares by OEM for electric trucks Top 10 estimated market shares by OEM for electric loaders/LHDs Low-carbon hydrogen outlook based on active and announced projects 2022-2030 Low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by region 2022-2030 Carbon capture capacity based on active and announced projects 2022-2030 End-purpose of active CCUS projects in 2024 vs 2030 Mines coming to an end of production 2022-2030
Companies Featured
- Fortescue AngloAmerican Sibanye Stillwater Harmony Barrick Glencore Agnico Eagle Ma'aden South32 Newmont Freeport-McMoran BHP Boliden Rio Tinto Teck Antofagasta Lundin Mining GrupoMexico Vale Coal India Norilsk Nickel First Quantum Zijin Mining Engie Energia Chile Solidcore Resources Collgar Wind Farm African Clean Energy Developments African Infrastructure Investment Managers Reatile Renewables Windlab European Energy ZESCO Edify Energy BMA CleanCo Sasol De Beers Komatsu Cummins Shandong Gold China Datang Jinchuan China General Nuclear Power Winning International China National Nuclear China Materials Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara Exxar ARMZ Uranium Shandong Honghe Bali Hitachi Caterpillar Yutong Tonly XCMG Sany Sandvik Epiroc Liebherr Atlas Copco ARMZ Mining/Aramine RDH PIMCU Artisan Zibo God Rock MTI JCHX ABB Sumitomo China State Power Investment Corporation CRRC Qishuyan Orica Fertiberia Arca RWE Peabody R3 Renewables Mine Storage Bluejay Mining
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment